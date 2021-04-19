Pakistan’s shaky economy: The Tribune India





Tilak Devasher

Member, National Security Advisory Council

Earlier this month, while answering people’s phone calls, Imran Khan said, among other things, that Pakistan’s main economic indicators were moving in a positive direction and painted an optimistic picture of the country. What has eclipsed her comments are, of course, the highly misogynistic comments accusing women of being raped. The reality in Pakistan and Imran Khan’s report so far is quite different, however, as a series of recently released reports indicate.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently forecast Pakistan’s growth rate of just 1.5 percent, coupled with higher inflation and rising unemployment, in the current fiscal year. These estimates are in line with those of the World Bank, which forecasts growth of 1.3%. Other IMF documents show that the country’s development spending which amounted to 4.2 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2017-18 plunged to 2.7 percent of GDP in 2019-20 and 2 , 6% of GDP in 2020-2021. Unless there is a substantial increase in the 2021-22 budget, the high-level vision of the geo-economy proposed during the recent Islamabad security dialogue would only remain on paper.

According to a Pakistani economist, 80% of Pakistani families spend around 80% of their income on food. Two years ago, the average family spent around 27,000 rupees a year on wheat flour. Today, the same family is expected to spend Rs 58,000 – a 100% increase in two years. Likewise, an average consumer pays 66,000 rupees more per year for electricity than he paid two years ago. Further increases are underway, in accordance with the agreement with the IMF to relaunch the $ 6 billion bailout. How can an average family cope with such increases?

A major problem in Pakistan is debt and the resulting debt service. Here too, Imran Khan broke previous records with a debt-to-GDP ratio of up to 107% against 73% in 2017. According to an economist, under the Asif Zardari government (2008-13), Pakistan took on additional debt of Rs 5 billion per day, every day for five years; under Nawaz Sharif (2013-17), the additional daily debt was Rs 8 billion; and under Imran Khan (as of 2018) the additional daily debt increased to 18 billion rupees per day.

In 2018, when Imran Khan became Prime Minister, debt service represented 39% of total Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes; today it is 74%. It is estimated that by 2025, 100% of RBF taxes would go to debt service. This is unsustainable and reinforces the fact that the lack of fiscal space has led to drastic reductions in development spending.

The poor state of agriculture can be gleaned from the fact that cotton production has fallen to its lowest level in several decades – seven million bales – while average consumption is between 13 and 15 million bales, making Pakistan a huge importer of cotton.

The latest UNDP National Human Development Report released on April 6 showed that the middle class had grown from 42 percent ten years ago to 36 percent. The pressure of inflation, the unemployment of educated workers and the decline in purchasing power parity were “pushing” the middle class to the bottom of the pyramid. In addition, 5.8 million more people fell into poverty in 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic.

A survey in March by IPSOS, a global market research and consulting firm, found that rapidly rising inflation was the most worrying problem for Pakistanis (32%), followed by unemployment (20% ) and Covid-19 (16%). As many as 64% said the economy was in bad shape and 41% believed the economy would weaken further. Only 3% said corruption and bribery were a problem. It showed how out of sync Imran Khan had been with the pulse of the people since he prioritized eradicating corruption over reviving the economy.

The recent US State Department human rights report is a scathing indictment against Pakistan. It documents illegal / arbitrary executions, including extrajudicial executions; enforced disappearance; torture; arbitrary detention; severe restrictions on freedom of expression, the press and the Internet, including violence against journalists; severe restrictions on religious freedom, etc. He felt that most of the abuses were committed by the government or its agents who enjoyed a culture of impunity and were rarely punished.

There is also the issue of governance with Imran Khan which remains to be resolved with a team. He appointed three finance ministers, five chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue, four chairmen of the Board of Investment, four secretaries of commerce, three secretaries of finance, five secretaries of the interior, six inspectors general of the Punjab police and four Chief Secretaries of the Punjab. With such musical chairs of high level appointments, any form of stability in governance is impossible.

Although his comments on women have been the subject of much criticism around the world, they are consistent with the “ Global Gender Gap Report 2021 ” which ranks Pakistan at 153 out of 156 countries on the Gender Gap Index. sexes. On a potential 60-month tenure, Imran Khan has completed 32. Although his tenure runs until August 2023, by next year this time, if he’s still in office, he will soon be approaching streak. election when governments tend to get lame. ducks. Even without the complication of a surge in Covid business, he would have struggled to turn the economy around, given his drive to decimate the opposition, his limited understanding of serious economic issues, and the limited talent pool within of the government. The impact of the pandemic has made the task infinitely more problematic.

Imran Khan likes to reassure people “aapne ghabrana nahin hai”. The reality, however, is that the time has come for Pakistanis to be very scared.

Opinions are personal

