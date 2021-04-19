PM Modi works 6-7 p.m. to fight coronavirus outbreak: Piyush Goyal

Noting that the union government is working around the clock to support states in dealing with COVID-19, Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government has led the battle against the disease without any discrimination and that “politics should not be made on the matter”.

In an interview with ANI, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 18 to 19 hours a day and after returning from the countryside in West Bengal, he reviewed the pandemic situation in India.

In an apparent reference to remarks by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and some NCP leaders on the COVID-19 situation, Goyal said he felt bad about attempts to paint the issue politically.

“Politics should not be played on (COVID management). The central government is leading the battle against COVID-19 without any discrimination. I felt bad when some people and a prominent political party tried to give political colors to the issue, ”Goyal said.

He said after an elaborate meeting with the 12 worst-affected states and union territories, the central government drew up a map of medical oxygen needs.

He said 6,177 metric tons of oxygen have been finalized for distribution to states and that Maharashtra will receive the largest share of 1,500 metric tons of oxygen.

“The Center is working around the clock to support the state government in dealing with COVID. The Prime Minister works from 6 to 7 p.m. After returning from the campaign, he reviewed the pandemic situation in India. He called me at 1 am (yesterday) to get details on the situation, ”Goyal said.

Goyal, who is also railroad minister, made a veiled search of opposition parties and said that “the leader who is unable to run the government effectively has to worry about presenting his work.”

The minister said a green corridor is being created to speed up the movement of Oxygen Express trains to facilitate the transport of oxygen to states.

Sonia Gandhi had accused the government led by the BJP on Saturday of “preferential treatment” towards certain states. She said in her opening remarks to the Congressional Working Committee meeting that some of the party’s chief ministers wrote to the Center asking for redress.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had in a tweet on Saturday called on Goyal to say how much oxygen is being produced in our country and how much oxygen has been given to Maharashtra.

Mahrashtra is the most affected by the coronavirus in the country. India reported its highest peak in COVID-19 cases on record in a single day with 2.61,500 new COVID-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in the past 24 hours.