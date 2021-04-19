Trump supporters claim to be journalists, as they fight criminal charges related to riot on Capitol Hill





It was supposed to be another routine day in American democracy, but January 6, 2021 went down in history like anything but.

Key points: At least eight people indicted in the riots say they were acting as journalists Many of those who marched were broadcast live and posted on social media Experts say it will be difficult to prove without proper accreditation .

That day, five people were killed, and dozens more injured, as hordes of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn Congress’s certification of what former President Donald Trump had. falsely claimed to be a “stolen” election.

Now some of the people who were in those mobs claim they were there as reporters, not rioters, as they try to push back on criminal charges.

How did the protesters get into the well-guarded Capitol building?

Rioters entered the chambers of the House, where American politicians had to be evacuated, as well as the offices of some officials.

At least eight people indicted in the Jan.6 riot have identified themselves as journalists or documentaries, including three people arrested this month, according to an Associated Press review of court records in nearly 400 federal cases.

In the United States, free speech is constitutionally protected by the First Amendment, but it is unclear whether this will strengthen the legal defenses of those accused of participating in what authorities consider an attempted insurgency.

Shawn Witzemann, a plumber from New Mexico who witnessed the riot, told a local news station he was doing “whatever a reporter is” after his arrest earlier this month.

“I am looking for the truth. I speak to sources. I document. I make comments,” he said.

The definition of journalism is not broad when tested in court Space to play or pause, M for mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. break in.

Although the internet has given more people a platform to use their voice, the definition of a ‘journalist’ is not that broad when put into practice in the courts, said Lucy Dalglish, Dean from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

She said it was easy to argue that the Capitol riot defendants weren’t journalists because they would have had official media accreditation to work in the building that day.

Dr Dalglish, who practiced media law as a lawyer, added that any accused caught on video encouraging rioters could not credibly claim to be a journalist.

“You are, at that time, an activist with a cell phone, and there were a lot of activists with copyrighted videos who sold them to news agencies,” said Dr Dalglish.

“That doesn’t make them journalists.”

The news: its uses, abuses and how it should be different

Modern societies are still at the dawn of understanding what kind of news they need to flourish, writes Alain de Botton.

Mr Witzemann was one of thousands who walked across Capitol Hill after being raped by pro-Trump supporters.

As he claims to be inside the Capitol during the riot as a reporter to listen to a video of the protests, he faces charges related to participating in the riots.

It is still unclear whether he had official media accreditation that day.

The plumber also hosts talkback-like videos on YouTube on a page called “ Armenian Council for Truth in Journalism, ” a headline which Mr Witzemann’s lawyer calls satirical.

The show, which has around 300 subscribers, is touted as a hotbed of “irreverent and thought-provoking commentary and analysis, on an eclectic range of topics.”

A recent episode is titled “Economic Failure, Justifiable Homicide, and How to Revolt Properly in the Age of the Troll”.

He did not respond to the AP’s interview requests on social media or by email.

Far-right extremists among self-proclaimed journalists US authorities have since confirmed that the riots have brought together various far-right groups. (

Getty: Lev Radin

)

Some of the defendants identifying themselves as journalists are linked to an extremist group or movement of the US federal authorities.

This includes Nicholas DeCarlo, who told the Los Angeles Times that he was not a rioter, but a reporter.

But according to the FBI, Mr. DeCarlois is a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, and a content producer for an online forum titled “Murder the Media News”.

Prosecutors allege that Mr. DeCarlo scribbled the phrase “Murder the media” on a door of the Capitol.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume Watch duration: 1 minute 42 seconds 1m 42s Mr. DeCarlo is accused of having scribbled this sentence on the doors of the Capitol.

When authorities later searched his home, they found a framed photo of Mr DeCarlo and another suspected rioter posing outside the door with a thumbs up.

Another accused with far-right links citing the defense of journalism is Samuel Montoya, a video editor for the far-right conspiracy website, Infowars.

He was arrested Tuesday in Texas for preventing the passage of the Capitol.

On the day of the riot, she recorded and narrated a video walking around the building, sometimes referring to himself as a reporter while wearing a red “ Make America Great Again ” hat.

“We will do whatever it takes for MAGA,” he said, according to the FBI.

Loading

But some experts say it is unlikely that one of these self-proclaimed journalists could provide a viable legal defense for free speech reasons, if they are proven to have broken the law on the day of the riot. , especially if prosecutors can say they acted as rioters instead of impartial observers.

Even accredited journalists and news photographers are not immune from prosecution if they break a law on the job, said Jane Kirtley, who teaches media ethics and law at the University of Minnesota.

“This is not a jail release card,” said Dr Kirtley.

ABC / AP

