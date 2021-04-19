There is a green light from Jokowi, Persib bosses are optimistic that Ligue 1 in 2021 will roll

INDOSPORT.COM – The holding of the Ligue 1 pre-season tournament titled Menpora Cup 2021 was hailed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo for the implementation of strict health protocols followed by the supporters.

Various parties have responded to Jokowi’s appreciation for the 2021 Menpora Cup as the government’s green light to kick off Ligue 1 2021.

Teddy Tjahjono, recruited by PT Persib Bandung Bermartabat (PBB), admitted that he was optimistic about the deployment of Ligue 1 in 2021 after the end of the 2020 season due to the impact of the corona virus pandemic or Covid-19.

“We are very optimistic that La Liga 1 can race again as seen in the Menpora Cup,” Teddy Tjahjono said on Sunday (18/4/21).

The Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali, will study in depth with PSSI, PT LIB and the police regarding the discourse of having a limited number of viewers if Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 roll. The reason is that President Jokowi has given the green light.

According to Menpora, the president directly oversees the 2021 Menpora Cup and responds to the aspirations of the Indonesian football fan community. Thus, there is a directive to conduct a limited audience review for La Liga 1 2021.

However, the Menpora stressed that the speech was not easy to apply to the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2021 competitions, given that the corona virus pandemic is still haunting.