Athletes have good reason to be wary of Xi Jinping’s Winter Olympics

There are growing calls to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing or to move the event to another country. It’s not hard to see why, given China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, the horrific human rights violations and the crushing of the rule of law in Hong Kong, let alone of the duplicated management of the pandemic by the Beijing regimes.

Still, opponents often hit back, yes, but what about the athletes? Isn’t a boycott unfair for them?

It does not make sense. If Olympics boss Thomas Bach cared about the athletes, he wouldn’t make them go to Beijing next year. Even beyond the concern, shared by many athletes, of lending their good names to a brutal regime seeking to polish its bloody reputation, there are practical reasons why competing in China is a bad idea.

Simply put, the Chinese Communist Party subscribes to a doctrine called unrestricted warfare which justifies the achievement of goals by any means, legal or illegal, moral or immoral; athletics is another battleground.

The party is determined to win as many medals as possible, ideally all of them. For the Chinese, accumulating medals is one more way to prove the superiority of their system. And to justify the system requires a range of win-win behaviors, including subjecting child athletes to physical and psychological abuse.

For the Communist Party, the event is also a kind of high-end trade show, where each country shows off its best competitors and cutting-edge equipment in an environment controlled by Beijing. Given the parties’ goal of winning in all sectors and all dimensions, athletes should expect a number of unpleasant factors. These include:

1) Theft of intellectual property. Highly sophisticated technologies are pervading sports these days. Expensive research in physics, aerodynamics, composites and more goes into the manufacture of skis, sleds, snowboards and skates. This research has value beyond athletics: light winter clothing, for example, is as useful for cold-weather warfare as it is for cross-country skiing. It is with such a free eye that Chinese officials will see the technology expected to arrive next year.

As it stands, the party pirates just about every visitor on its soil. Athletes should expect phones, tablets and computers to be hacked into anything that could have information warfare value. Olympic-level training is often computerized, and these programs could be useful to the People’s Liberation Army in training soldiers to operate effectively in extreme conditions.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Beijing would ask participants to download an official Olympics app that provides it with surreptitious access and tracking.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on March 10, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins / File Photo

2) Genetic theft. The Olympics will bring some of the most genetically blessed people in the world to China. For the Communist Party, their very body is another valuable source of data. A February 2021 report from the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center noted: The PRC views bulk personal data, including healthcare and genomics data, as a strategic commodity to be collected and to be used for its economic and national security priorities.

In December 2020, then director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe wrote: China has even performed human tests on members of the People’s Liberation Army in hopes of developing soldiers with biologically capable abilities. improved. There are no ethical limits to the pursuit of power in Beijing.

Would the party try to collect genetic samples from Olympians, under the guise of COVID-19 precautions or drug tests? What do you think?

3) Future leverage. Olympians are very competitive and some go on to great things in other industries. Once there, they could suddenly discover that Beijing knows a lot more about them than they realized, given that they may have been hacked and tracked since at least 2022.

Bottom line: While the world’s greatest athletes are in China, they can and should expect the party to steal all they can. This stolen data will be used in any way that can benefit the Beijing regime in sport, in business or on the battlefield.

Olympians have been preparing for this moment for years, if not decades. If we care about them, we should find them a place to compete where the hosts aren’t just waiting for a chance to steal them and dominate their nations.

Cleo Paskal is the Indo-Pacific Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington.