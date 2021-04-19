The Return of Siskin – Journal





Ahead of the budget for the next few years, the country’s economic team has a new captain and a fort, by its own description, to lead the economy under difficult circumstances.

Shaukat Tarin returns to a post he held over 11 years ago in P3s, just as difficult, and, among other things, delivered two major milestones.

First, he successfully negotiated an $ 11.2 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which he could not complete until he left the cabinet portfolio to bail out his own ailing Silkbank Ltd, the only reason for which he had quoted then. I resigned today on principle. I have to raise equity in the market for Silkbank and I could not do it while working as Minister of Finance due to a clear conflict of interest, Mr Tarin told Dawn on February 23, 2010.

His bank is still not out of the woods as he enters Imran Khan’s federal cabinet. Silkbank is struggling to raise funds to increase its capital adequacy ratio (RCA) from 4.12% existing in September 2020 to 11% under the rules of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Fauji Foundation was previously engaged in Silkbank due diligence, but only recently lost interest in acquiring the entity. Habib Bank Ltd is currently studying the possibility of taking over its consumer portfolio.

New finance minister criticized Asad Umar and Dr Shaikh for entering government without preparation and relaunching IMF program under too harsh conditions

The successful transaction will require regulatory approval from the SBP whose Governor, Dr Reza Baqir, seeks full autonomy and protection from any prosecution, suit or other legal process, including for damages for any act of commission. or omission committed in the exercise or performance of any function, power and duty not only for himself but for the entire board of directors, deputy governors and members of the monetary policy committee, officers and central bank employees. Mr. Tarin alluded to continuity at the SBP.

His then replacement, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, was unable to complete the 2008-09 IMF program because the PPP government was under political fire. It would be interesting to see if Mr. Tarin is able to complete the current IMF program relaunched by Dr. Shaikh days before his abrupt and unceremonious exit from the PTI government.

Second, Mr Tarin was able to announce the National Finance Commission (NFC) ‘s seventh consensus award, a rare feat although he has since received criticism from all powerful circles that matter for giving too many divisible pool resources to the unifying units. Provincial shares fell from 46.5% to 57.5% of the divisible total in 2011-2012.

However, it is another matter that a vague description of provincial responsibilities has not allowed provinces to increase revenues on the other side of the bargain in over a decade. At the end of the NFC deal under the miscellaneous section, the seventh NFC award recommended that federal and provincial governments streamline their tax collection systems in order to reduce leakage and increase their revenues through efforts to improve the taxation in order to obtain a 15% tax. ratio to GDP by 2014-15.

It also demanded that the provinces take steps to effectively tax the agriculture and real estate sectors and that the federal and provincial governments be able to take the necessary administrative and legislative action accordingly. Given the increased cash flow, provinces were left with no incentive to follow through on the need to streamline or could take steps to raise their own taxes, and instead began to return cash surpluses to the federal government. to help finance inflated budget deficits.

Equally importantly, subsequent governments, including the one he now joins as finance minister, have attempted to take over, rather than give up, more provincial powers such as health and education. which should have been financed by the provinces under the combined effect of decentralization. 18th Constitutional Amendment and Seventh NFC Award.

Mr. Tarin criticized the two finance ministers of the current government Asad Umar for entering the government unprepared and without any plan and indirectly Dr. Shaikh for the revival of the

IMF program with too harsh conditions. Under his leadership, the authorities would seek this week to postpone the sharp hikes in energy tariffs initiated with the international lending troika of the IMF, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

This may involve major changes in the budget forecast for next year and thereafter on the premise of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Restructuring a loan program in the weeks following its resumption from a one-year suspension would require a lot of work.

This comes as defense allocations fell from 3% of GDP in 2017-18 to 2.9% last year and were approved at 2.74-2.78% of GDP by Dr Shaikh this year and the next two years under the IMF agreement has been approved by the Federal Cabinet. Interestingly, these allocations have been revised to 2.4-2.5% of GDP for the current year and the next two years by Hammad Azharled’s finance division as part of the budget strategy paper approved by the cabinet. federal government last week.

This is just one example of how budget allocations change over a short period of two weeks and can remain fluid in budget preparation in less than two months while keeping the existing Fund program intact until the next one. quarterly review of the first week. June almost as part of the budget process based on the performance review at the end of March to ensure a larger disbursement of over $ 1 billion.

While respecting these two objectives and putting the economy back on the road to recovery, Mr. Tarin, in a polarized politics of Pakistan, will have to remain vigilant in the face of the sermons on conflicts of interest that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his supporters continue to broadcast. on sugar prices amid his close relationship with Jahangir Khan Tarin, the Akhtar brothers and Anwar Majeed who jointly control nearly half of the country’s sugar industry.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 19, 2021

