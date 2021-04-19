During the election period, politicians interpret do gaj doori in their own way. A conversation that was not





Narendra Modi: Mitron, I have decided to reduce my rallies in Bengal even though the drone cameras make the rallies seem crowded. Never mind, my Mann Ki Baat reaches thousands of people anyway. Sonia Gandhi: I am an interim president and already distant even from my own party members. So, I don't really need social distancing. Amit Shah: Arre bhaiya how am I going to succeed in an opposition mukt Bharat if I stop my massive tours. Social distancing is for the Lutyan elites, not for me. Rahul Gandhi: On Twitter, I've been saying this for months, social distancing is a must. On Twitter, it's a trend. Since I've been on Twitter 247, why do I need a roadshow? One tweet a day keeps my followers in play. Mamata Banerjee: As a true mass leader, I usually do padyatras, but confined to a wheelchair, I can't do them anymore. Now EC has banned me for 24 hours and I am forcibly removed from Ma Mati Manush. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Covid? There is no Covid in Assam. In the event of a suspended assembly, I swear I will not observe any social distancing whatsoever when it comes to being in contact with MPs from other parties. MK Stalin: As the polls start predicting my victory in Tamil Nadu, everyone is talking about social distancing. I refuse to be further from power. Pinarayi Vijayan: I tested positive for Covid but Kerala will soon prove positive for Pinarayi. In my state, no one can be socially estranged from my huge cult of personality. Sitaram Yechury: We comrades have a historic role to play even if some say that the left is socially distant from history. As long as there is Ram's politics, there will always be Vaam's politics. Yogi Adityanath: Saazish yeh hai. My positive Covid result is a plot by Didi and the Bengal police to prevent me from entering Bengal. Shashi Tharoor: Social distancing shouldn't be all about the tactile expression of caste hierarchies in their blatant, misanthropic atavistic forms, as I explained in my last 5-6 books. Election Commission: As a neutral arbiter, we will give red cards to all opposition leaders who do not respect social distancing. But when it comes to heads of government, we will give ourselves yellow cards.

Warning This article is meant to bring a smile to your face. Any connection with real life events and characters is fortuitous.



