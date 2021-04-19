PIA plans direct flights between Karachi and Skardu – Newspaper





RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plans to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu and a safari flight from Islamabad to Skardu on the second day of Eidul Fitr.

A PIA spokesman said an Airbus A320 flight from Karachi-Skardu-Karachi would be operated to facilitate residents of the northern regions.

He said the Airbus flight to Skardu would take off from Karachi after making sure the weather conditions were clear and the routine flight from Islamabad landed at Skardu.

In the event of bad weather conditions, the airbus flight will be diverted to Islamabad instead of returning to Karachi, the spokesperson said, adding that the flight time from Karachi to Skardu would be 2-1 / 4 hours.

He said the PIA is also planning to start flights between Lahore and Gilgit. Another flight from Lahore to Chitral can also be started in the next phase.

The spokesperson said that PIA also plans to start air operations from Karachi to Chitral and from Karachi to Gilgit.

He said it would be the first time that flights to the northern regions would be operated from Karachi and Lahore, instead of just Islamabad. The aim of expanding air operations in the northern regions was to promote tourism in the country in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

The spokesperson said that PIA planned to operate a safari flight from Islamabad to Skardu on the second day of Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has cleared ex-cricketer Ramiz Raja to Pakistan from a Category C country on the planned travel itinerary.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had asked the Islamabad Aviation Division for Ramiz Rajas for a travel exemption to travel to Pakistan from South Africa to comment on a cricket series played between Pakistan and South Africa from March 26 to April 16.

Ramiz Raja is due to travel to Pakistan on April 18 on a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore. South Africa has been placed in Category C due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and a ban has been imposed on passengers from that country.

Posted in Dawn on April 19, 2021

