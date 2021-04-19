Another Package – Journal – DAWN.COM





Few will disagree that the infrastructure across Sindh, from the megalopolis of Karachi to the districts in the interior of the province, is in ruins. And while the central government and Sindh never tire of blaming each other for the mess, neither is there a viable plan to reorganize this abandoned province. Moreover, although there are frequent announcements of development packages for Sindh, these failed to improve the situation. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced an ambitious plan for Sindh, aimed at injecting 446 billion rupees into the province, during a visit to Sukkur on Friday. The money is supposed to be spent on restoring farmland, building a dam, building a highway, and bringing gas to villages, among other projects. While Mr. Khan is not entirely wrong in comparing parts of Sindh to Moenjodaro, it can be argued that the ancient site had better planning and drainage facilities than many towns in the province in the 21st century, it is sincerely hoped that the plans are intended to move back areas beyond the realm of rhetoric. After all, the prime minister announced a package of Rs1.1tr for Karachi last year after heavy monsoon rains destroyed the civic and drainage system in Pakistan’s largest city. The people of the metropolis are still waiting for these promises to be kept.

Unfortunately, Sindh has not seen much development worthy of the name during P3s for over ten years in the province. Urban and rural areas are a picture of neglect, while even the PTI, which won the most seats in Karachi in the last general election, did not do wonders in the port city. Perhaps the energies of both sides are more invested in lowering themselves, rather than improving conditions in Sindh. While it is true that in the post-18th Amendment period, the provincial administration was granted maximum powers, the PPP failed to use them to improve Sindh. On the other hand, the centers’ attempts to improve matters have come across as severe, and many see Islamabad as an attempt to reimpose centralization. The worst victims of this bitter struggle were the people of Sindh. The point is, PPP needs to improve its game in the governance department tremendously, while PTI can help provide the funds, advice, etc. to help modernize Sindh and give its people a quality of life. much higher.

Posted in Dawn on April 19, 2021

