Foreign registration program to be unveiled as part of anti-spyware campaign

ritain plans to force those working for foreign governments to sign a central registry in an attempt to counter hostile espionage activity, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

Boris Johnson is seeking to officially announce the proposal in the Queens speech next month, according to the Times, making it a criminal offense to fail to report UK work on behalf of a foreign government.

The newspaper said the foreign agent registration program which had already been announced by the Home Office was part of the prime minister’s ambitions to strengthen powers of expulsion and prosecution of spies operating in Britain to hostile states such as Russia and China.

The regime follows the scrutiny of similar concepts by allies such as Australia and the United States, according to the Home Office.

The move is seen as a follow-up to the government’s response to last year’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) report on alleged Russian interference in British politics.

In its response, the government pledged to resolutely defend our country, our democracy and our values ​​against such hostile state activity.

The Times report said other changes in the works for May 11 will include an update to the Official Secrets Act so that it can be used by state actors working overseas, such as cyberhackers. targeting Britain at the behest of aggressive states.

I haven’t seen Secretary Raab for over a year

Following the findings of the SAIs, the government said it would work with its allies to tackle disinformation, as well as tackle illicit funding, combat influence operations and repel cyber attacks.

The development comes as relations with Moscow have further disintegrated after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the British government fully supports the Czech Republic as it seeks to nab two men who were using passports bearing the same names as those who would be responsible for Salisbury. Novichok attack.

Czech authorities have released photos of two foreign citizens who visited the country in 2014 and asked the public for information about them in a move believed to be linked to a huge explosion at an ammunition depot in the city of Vrbetice in 2014.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

