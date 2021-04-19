Politics
Foreign registration program to be unveiled as part of anti-spyware campaign
ritain plans to force those working for foreign governments to sign a central registry in an attempt to counter hostile espionage activity, the Interior Ministry confirmed.
Boris Johnson is seeking to officially announce the proposal in the Queens speech next month, according to the Times, making it a criminal offense to fail to report UK work on behalf of a foreign government.
The newspaper said the foreign agent registration program which had already been announced by the Home Office was part of the prime minister’s ambitions to strengthen powers of expulsion and prosecution of spies operating in Britain to hostile states such as Russia and China.
The regime follows the scrutiny of similar concepts by allies such as Australia and the United States, according to the Home Office.
The move is seen as a follow-up to the government’s response to last year’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) report on alleged Russian interference in British politics.
In its response, the government pledged to resolutely defend our country, our democracy and our values against such hostile state activity.
The Times report said other changes in the works for May 11 will include an update to the Official Secrets Act so that it can be used by state actors working overseas, such as cyberhackers. targeting Britain at the behest of aggressive states.
Following the findings of the SAIs, the government said it would work with its allies to tackle disinformation, as well as tackle illicit funding, combat influence operations and repel cyber attacks.
The development comes as relations with Moscow have further disintegrated after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the British government fully supports the Czech Republic as it seeks to nab two men who were using passports bearing the same names as those who would be responsible for Salisbury. Novichok attack.
Czech authorities have released photos of two foreign citizens who visited the country in 2014 and asked the public for information about them in a move believed to be linked to a huge explosion at an ammunition depot in the city of Vrbetice in 2014.
Both used Russian passports and were identified as Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43.
Petrov and Boshirov are wanted by police in the UK after the Crown Prosecution Service cleared charges against them in connection with the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury on March 4, 2018.
Mr Raab said: We are more determined and determined than ever to bring those responsible for the Salisbury attack to justice and welcome the actions of the Czech authorities to do the same.
Russia must renounce these actions, which violate the most fundamental international standards.
In another sign of escalating tensions, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said he had not seen Mr Raab for over a year.
Last week, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) joined its US counterparts as they said it was very likely that the Russian intelligence agency SVR was behind the so-called SolarWinds hack, a major cyberattack against the West.
Mr Kelin has been summoned to the Foreign Office to be told that the UK will continue to work with its allies to expose and counter the malicious operations of the Moscows spies.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Kelin said: If Dominic Raab really sees how Russia is interfering with or destroying (sic) democracy, I am ready to discuss it with him.
But I haven’t seen Secretary Raab for over a year.
When I arrived here a year and a few months ago, I wished we could do better, but in recent years our relationship has deteriorated.
The Queen’s Speech, in which the monarch sets out the government’s legislative agenda, is expected to be a scaled-down affair due to the pandemic.
The official opening of Parliament is normally the most colorful event of the parliamentary year and is steeped in traditions and customs dating back centuries.
But Downing Street said this year’s event, in light of restrictions aimed at reducing infections, would involve far fewer MPs and peers in attendance, a reduced royal procession into the House of Lords from where the speech is being delivered and no diplomatic or non-parliamentary guest. will be allowed.
