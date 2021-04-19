Facing tough challenges with self-confidence leads to new heights in life: PM Modi

New Delhi: Facing difficult challenges with self-confidence and overcoming obstacles with positive thinking leads to new heights in life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a deaf-mute painter who sent him one of his works.

Ajay Garg, a painter from Jaipur who was deaf and mute after an accident as a child, was delighted to receive a response from the Prime Minister after sending a painting.

The Prime Minister was so impressed with Garg’s skills and his life that he also described the Jaipur resident as an inspiration to many people.

“Your life is an inspiration to many people who have at one time or another encountered difficulties and obstacles in life,” Modi said in a letter to Garg.

Art is a wonderful way to shape the sensibilities of the human mind and connect interest with creativity, the PM said, adding that Garg’s dedication and mastery of painting is reflected in his works. .

“Facing difficult challenges and difficult circumstances with confidence and overcoming obstacles with positive thinking takes us to new heights in life,” the Prime Minister said in his letter.

Modi also wanted a bright future for Garg.

“May your fame and your achievements in the field of art grow day by day,” he said.

Despite the disability setback, Garg never gave up in life and turned those weaknesses into his strengths.

With his dedication, hard work and constant practice, he has made a place for himself in the world of painting, and numerous exhibitions of his paintings have been held at home and abroad.

He has also received several state and central government awards.

Garg also gives free painting training to deaf and dumb children in Jaipur.

The Prime Minister often takes the time to respond to letters addressed to him to the delight of the recipients.