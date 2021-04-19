Chinese government bans these ‘strange buildings’ Xi Jinping can’t stand, China News



The Chinese government on Tuesday (April 13) issued a ban on ugly architecture, nearly seven years after President Xi Jinping criticized the bizarre buildings that have sprung up across China in recent decades. As China has experienced rapid urbanization over the past 40 years, many projects have turned out to be horrors, from the giant trouser structure of the China Central Television Headquarters in Beijing to the Half Temple of Heaven, to half of the US Capitol in neighboring Hebei Province. The directive, a summary of urbanization goals for this year, also said construction of skyscrapers over 500 meters tall should be strictly limited. There are seven skyscrapers in the world that are 500 meters high, and China has five. While architectural aesthetics remain largely subjective, professionals agreed that the obsession with economic growth of local governments and businesses drives developers to pursue compelling projects. Han Tao, professor of architectural design at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, said they often conveyed vulgar taste, were copied or tinkered with old models, or clashed with the surrounding environment. archcy.com , published a ranking of the 10 ugliest buildings for 11 years. The buildings were selected by an online survey and finally decided by a group of experts. The winner for 2020, for which Han was a judge, was the 2,000-seat Sunac Guangzhou Grand Theater in the southern city of Guangzhou, a swirling edifice in Chinese red with traditional cloud and phoenix designs in golden yellow. It’s far-fetched, oddly shaped, and is a random collage of Chinese elements, the panel said. The central government has cracked down on oversized and odd structures in recent years, in part because Xi demanded that there be no more buildings like the unusually shaped CCTV headquarters during a major cultural symposium in China. 2014. Among the structures whose rectification was ordered by Beijing last year was a gigantic statue of Chinese war deity Guan Yu that sits atop an 8,000 square meter (86,111 square feet) museum in Jingzhou, in central China’s Hubei Province. [[nid:524752]] She is about half the height of the Statue of Liberty and the local government is still considering how to remove her after she was named and humiliated by central authorities, according to local media. Zhang Shangwu, deputy director of the College of Architecture and Town Planning at Tongji University, said China’s grand architecture is the result of society’s thirst for attention and growth. We were at a point where people are too brash and eager to produce something that can really make history, he said. Every building aims to be a landmark, and developers and planners try to achieve this by going to the extreme in novelty and strangeness, he added. Han, of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, said architecture should never be uniform, despite China rethinking how its cities look. Contemporary culture is diverse and there shouldn’t be a single voice, he said, urging authorities to protect the space for public appreciation of the beauty and experiences of architects. This article first appeared in Morning Message from South China.

