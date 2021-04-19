Fazl condemns crackdown on state terrorism banned from TLP protesters





ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday called government crackdown on late Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters as state terrorism.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman announced JUI’s full support for the late TLP and said the government should reconsider its decision or prepare for strong opposition from all religious parties in the country.

Condemning the crackdown, the JUI-F chief said those who raised their voices for Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) were killed by police in Lahore. He accused the government of being involved in state terrorism against innocent protesters.

He said that JUI would give his full support to the late TLP if they decided to hold a march to Islamabad with their martyrs. Maulana said the French Ambassador should leave Pakistan as it is the necessity of the time and the enduring demand of the Pakistani people.

Condemning the police crackdown in Lahore, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman claimed that what the Punjab police did with the protesters in the Punjab was no different from what the Americans did with the Afghan mujahedin in Guantanamobay prison.

The government asked to reconsider its decision or prepare for strong opposition

He called Imran Khan’s government a “terrorist government” which had killed many innocent people in the county because of their love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Maulana said if such a crackdown took place in Kashmir and Palestine, it would be called state terrorism. The brutal crackdown in Lahore did not even get any media coverage, which was clearly a double standard from Imran Khan’s government.

Commenting on the agreement signed between the government and the late TLP leadership, the JUI-F leader said the details and points of the agreement should be made public and discussed in parliament.

Maulana said that after September 11, Muslim leaders around the world were given the task of destroying religious forces in the Muslim world. He claimed that Imran Khan was one of these leaders. He was tasked with pushing Pakistani religious forces against the wall, he said and added that they would never give up and fight against the cruel designs of foreign agents against Islam and Pakistan.

Maulana warned the government to reconsider its decision as they still had time to return or prepare for strong opposition from the religious side of the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos