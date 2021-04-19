Top news of the day: Manmohan writes to Modi emphasizing key vaccination to fight the pandemic; NITI Vice President Aayog Says Second Wave Of COVID-19 May Raise More Uncertainty, And More





Today’s headlines, and more.

The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be to step up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and instead focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated, he said in his letter. Rajiv Kumar remained hopeful that the country’s economy will grow by 11% in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Demand for medical oxygen in the country has skyrocketed. The 1,000-bed facility that was installed near the airport (in 2020) was liquidated the 1st week of February. Even today, a 500-bed facility is being installed in the same location. By Monday (April 19), he should start taking patients. 250 beds will be ready by Monday. Remaining in a few days, said Dr Narendra Kumar Arya, spokesperson for DRDO. Ms Banerjee accused Mr Modi of exporting vaccines to other countries to boost his image. The former governor of West Bengal has written to the chief electoral commissioner to immediately ban all political rallies and door-to-door campaigns in the state and switch to virtual gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council poll for 29 seats was held on April 12. Congress became the largest party winning 12 seats, followed by the NPP with 11. The BJP won two seats and the Garo Regional National Council (GNC) one while three went to independents. The NPP claimed power by seeking support from the GNC member and the independents. The shooting took place early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said. The government wants to encourage car manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel engines in India and is in final talks with manufacturers, says the Union Minister. Tax officials would also receive analysis reports on EWB identification of electronic invoice without movement of goods, as this would help officials identify cases of circular trade. It would also provide e-freight invoice recycling reports for products prone to tax evasion to help agents identify tax evaders. Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are said to be looking to build on their early wins and gain ground when they face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in Mumbai on April 19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos