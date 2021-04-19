After the clashes in Lahore, no negotiations: Minister of the Interior





ISLAMABAD – Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the outgoing government believed in the talks and that no missing organization could blackmail the ruling party.

In a press release here on Sunday evening, the minister said police and Ranger personnel were kidnapped in Lahore and an operation was carried out after their kidnapping. Chaudhry Fawad said the state had not budged from the banned armed group’s blackmail tactics.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, as a devotee of the Holy Prophet (SAW), raised the issue of Islamophobia on every forum.

Earlier, in an interview with a private television station, the Frankish minister said the PTI government would continue to discuss to resolve the issues.

While expressing his dismay at the negative agenda of the defunct organization, he said law enforcement agencies (LEA) took action against the workers of the defunct organization when they attacked the post of Lahore Nawan Kot Police.

Several religious leaders call for a peaceful strike today

He said steps had been taken to retrieve the police officers removed from the crowd. “No one would be allowed to challenge the government’s writ,” the minister warned.

Commenting on Jahangir Tareen’s role in the party, he said Jahangir Tareen was still a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. On the accountability process, Chaudhry Fawad said the national accountability institution works independently and without discrimination.

The federal minister said that Aleem Khan and Babar Awan, who were the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had faced accountability tribunals. Appreciating Imran Khan’s impartial role for religion, he said that Imran Khan had raised the voice of the Muslim Ummah in all international forums.

He declared that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true lover of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). In response to a question about the corona virus, he said the third wave was deadlier than the previous two. He urged people to adopt standard operating procedures to protect themselves and their families from the effects of the virus.

Government does not negotiate with banned TLP

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the government was not negotiating with the banned TLP and that no one would be allowed to challenge the government’s mandate.

“No negotiation process is underway with the TLP. We have been trying to reach a consensus with them for two months, but they are not ready to compromise on their demands, ”he said in a media interview here on Sunday.

He explained that when an organization was banned, the bank accounts and ID cards of its stakeholders were blocked and their movement restricted. Regarding the blocking of roads and highways across the country by supporters of the banned organization, the minister said 192 sites across the country had been sealed by the banned group, of which 191 had been cleared.

“The situation is a bit tense in Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore where the Jamia Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen is located,” he said, adding: “Currently; all roads, including the GT route and the Murree Expressway, are open to traffic ”.

The minister said the GT road and all major arteries in the country will remain open on April 20.

The minister was referring to the date because the banned company had planned a demonstration on April 20 against the alleged non-compliance with their demands.

The minister said blasphemy was unacceptable and Imran Khan also gave the message to the world that disrespect for the prophet would not be tolerated.

The Home Secretary said the TLP would be banned completely by April 20 and the government could make a decision regarding the party’s dissolution. “If that happens, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General Farogh Naseem will work on it and a reference will be filed.”

Police officers were martyred in violent activity while a person on their side also lost his life, he said, adding that no one would be allowed to challenge the government’s mandate. Responding to a question, the minister hoped that Mr. Tareen would not turn away from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Previously, Sheikh Rashid visited the Sasta Ramadan bazaar in sector G-7/2. He said ten bazaars were established by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and five by the district administration during Ramadan. In addition, he said that 25 mobile bazaars were also operational during the holy month to provide assistance to people.

Authorities put security on high alert in the federal capital after workers from the recently banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with law enforcement at Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore, the stronghold of the forbidden enterprise.

TLP workers reportedly tortured a deputy police superintendent and held him and four other officials hostage on Sunday. An operation launched earlier today against TLP militants was temporarily halted later today. However, sensing the gravity of the situation and the possible protests of the workers, the authorities in Islamabad have raised the level of security.

A massive deployment of police and Rangers was ensured at the entry and exit points of the city. “All possible measures would be taken to ensure law and order in the city,” officials said on Sunday.

They said that no one would be allowed to block a road and that the safety of the lives and property of residents would be ensured, they added. Police and Ranger vehicles were seen patrolling the city’s roads on Sunday.

Last Saturday, the Punjab government placed Saad Rizvi, the leader of the banned TLP party, on the Fourth Platform of the Anti-Terrorism Law (ATA). In a notification, the Punjab’s interior ministry said his assets have been frozen and his national ID card has been blocked, meaning he cannot transact through banks or sell. or buy a property.

Several religious leaders have called for a nationwide shutdown and wheel-lock strike against the Lahore incident on Monday (today).

Addressing a press conference in Karachi with other ulemas, Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced a nationwide peaceful shutdown and wheel-block strike against the Lahore incident.

He said he hoped traders and carriers would cooperate and shut down their businesses and transportation. Mufti Muneeb said he also hopes businessmen keep the stock market closed on Monday. He called on the public to remain peaceful and not to harm people’s lives and property. He said protesters should not destroy and damage public or private property.

He said that every Muslim was saddened by the brutality inflicted on the deceased party workers in Lahore. He was of the opinion that the government should have kept its promise to expel the French ambassador from the country made with the late TLP. He called on the government to talk to the workers of the deceased party and resolve the issues.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, declared that “we condemn the incident in Lahore from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal”.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that “we are on the side of Mufti Muneeb in this matter”.

In this regard, the special assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan, took note of Twitter and detailed the whole scene happening in Lahore.

“The perpetrators were armed with gasoline bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she tweeted with an official statement issued by the Punjab police on the entire episode.

