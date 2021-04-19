Connect with us

UK capital London center for new Covid-19 variants as R-value exceeds 1

Four London boroughs have had to start surge tests after new cases of worrying variants of Covid-19 were detected. The affected boroughs are Wandsworth, Lambeth, Barnet and Southwark, which have a combined population of over 1.3 million.

It comes as Boris Johnsons’ Conservative government has taken the next step in ending the latest lockdown last Monday, involving the opening of pubs, restaurants, gyms, barber shops and a host of non-essential retail stores. It coincided with the end of the Easter holidays and the return to schools.

From April 16, London R The (reproduction) rate is at a best estimate between 0.8 and 1.1. The figure marks an increase from the previous week, when scientists estimated that R was between 0.8 and 1.0 in the capital. the R rate represents the rate of spread of the coronavirus. When the number is greater than 1, an epidemic can grow exponentially.

People walking past London Bridge underground station in London. April 12, 2021 (credit: WSWS media)

A R of 1.1 means that 10 people can infect 11 others. This is London’s highest rate since England entered its third national lockout three months ago. During the first week of January, after restrictions have been imposed, the capitals R rate peaked at 1.4.

Scientists predicted that infections would increase alongside greater social mix as lockdown measures were gradually eased. A lag between the spread of the coronavirus and the pattern of infection rates means the figure is likely to rise in the coming weeks. Estimates in recent weeks will not take into account the impact of reopening non-essential pubs, restaurants and stores from April 12.

A total of 56 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351) were found in London during the week of April 14, according to data released Thursday, bringing the total of confirmed cases since its first detection in December at 600, 56 in a week. The largest surge testing operation since the start of the pandemic was launched last Tuesday in the boroughs of Wandsworth and Lambeth, then extended to postcodes in Southwark and Barnet.

It may already be too late to stem the spread of the highly transmissible strain. Dr Zubaida Haque, a member of Independent SAGE (scientists who have criticized aspects of the government’s response to COVID-19), said she was concerned the horse had already swollen. The easing of lockdown rules in England last week and the return of children to school was the perfect storm for the variants to spread.

