UK capital London center for new Covid-19 variants as R-value exceeds 1

Four London boroughs have had to start surge tests after new cases of worrying variants of Covid-19 were detected. The affected boroughs are Wandsworth, Lambeth, Barnet and Southwark, which have a combined population of over 1.3 million.

It comes as Boris Johnsons’ Conservative government has taken the next step in ending the latest lockdown last Monday, involving the opening of pubs, restaurants, gyms, barber shops and a host of non-essential retail stores. It coincided with the end of the Easter holidays and the return to schools.

From April 16, London R The (reproduction) rate is at a best estimate between 0.8 and 1.1. The figure marks an increase from the previous week, when scientists estimated that R was between 0.8 and 1.0 in the capital. the R rate represents the rate of spread of the coronavirus. When the number is greater than 1, an epidemic can grow exponentially.

People walking past London Bridge underground station in London. April 12, 2021 (credit: WSWS media)

A R of 1.1 means that 10 people can infect 11 others. This is London’s highest rate since England entered its third national lockout three months ago. During the first week of January, after restrictions have been imposed, the capitals R rate peaked at 1.4.

Scientists predicted that infections would increase alongside greater social mix as lockdown measures were gradually eased. A lag between the spread of the coronavirus and the pattern of infection rates means the figure is likely to rise in the coming weeks. Estimates in recent weeks will not take into account the impact of reopening non-essential pubs, restaurants and stores from April 12.

A total of 56 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351) were found in London during the week of April 14, according to data released Thursday, bringing the total of confirmed cases since its first detection in December at 600, 56 in a week. The largest surge testing operation since the start of the pandemic was launched last Tuesday in the boroughs of Wandsworth and Lambeth, then extended to postcodes in Southwark and Barnet.

It may already be too late to stem the spread of the highly transmissible strain. Dr Zubaida Haque, a member of Independent SAGE (scientists who have criticized aspects of the government’s response to COVID-19), said she was concerned the horse had already swollen. The easing of lockdown rules in England last week and the return of children to school was the perfect storm for the variants to spread.

The South African variant has the potential to trigger a new wave of the pandemic, especially since several of those infected had received at least one injection of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine. This suggests that the variant could have withstood vaccine protection, according to a test and trace official. Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said the variant could devastate us completely if health officials were unable to prevent it from spreading nationwide, as did B.1.1.7 (the Kent variant) at the end of last year.

How quickly the new variants can spread was revealed by the BBC who reported on the South African variant, the virus is believed to have spread from this individual to members of his household and then to a care home in Lambeth.

Twenty-three cases of the South African variant have been detected among nursing home staff13 and 10 residents.

Six of the 10 infected residents had received a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine two weeks or more before their positive test date. One of the 13 infected staff received a single dose of Pfizer vaccine two or more weeks before they tested positive.

Schools are a main vector in the spread of Covid, the BBC noting, Other clusters linked to the first outbreak [of the South African variant in south London] were detected in two primary schools in Wandsworth.

At least two cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 (B.1.617) have also been detected in London. Public Health England (PHE) revealed on Friday that there were a total of 77 cases of the variant in Britain, although it said they were widespread and there were no clusters reported. This is not reassuring, only revealing that the new variant exists across the country. India is now the world leader in daily new cases with more than 200,000 cases reported on Friday.

In February, a contagious Brazilian variant, known as P.1, was detected in Britain, after three Scottish residents flew to northeastern Scotland from Brazil via Paris and London.

That London is at the center of the spread of new, even more contagious variants of Covid is no surprise. The capital is the most populous area in the UK with almost 9 million inhabitants. Its dense population and cosmopolitan character make it the ideal incubator for the spread of the virus and for the creation of new, potentially more dangerous variants. London airports operate by far the most international flights, making it the main port of entry for the new variants. Unlike other countries, at no point in the pandemic has Britain completely banned international travel. It was only recently that the requirement for international travelers to quarantine in hotels was even implemented.

Scientists warned last week that mass surge testing may not stop clusters of cases in the capital from growing and that local lockdowns may be needed. However, the government has said that given London’s role as the UK’s economic powerhouse, it opposes the implementation of necessary restrictions that would reduce the profits of the financial oligarchy. Johnson admitted last week that “the bulk of the disease reduction work has been done by the lockdown,” while insisting that as we unlock the inevitable result will be that we will see more infections and sadly, we will see more hospitalizations and deaths.

The government justified the end of the lockdown by saying that repeated mass testing of the population, via the lateral flow device (LFD), alongside the vaccination program, will facilitate targeted interventions. It purchased millions of lateral flow tests as part of its $ 37 billion budget for the National Health Service’s Testing and Tracing Program.

The WSWS has widely documented the inaccuracy of these tests and how it can give people a false sense of security, leading to an increase in cases. But procedural flaws are now at the center of arguments that her main problem is exaggerating the rate of infection.

Ben Dyson, executive director of strategy at the health department, said in an email seen by the Guardian, As of today, someone who tests positive LFD in (say) London has a 25% chance at best that they are truly positive, but if it is a potentially self-reported test as low as 10% (on a specificity assumption) or as low as 2% (on a more pessimistic assumption).

Government officials, backed by corporate media, have used the high false-positive rate produced by the LFD to advocate for a complete halt to mass testing. Dyson, one of the advisers to Secretary of Health Matt Hancocks, has stressed the rather urgent need for decisions on when we stop offering asymptomatic testing.

The Conservative government’s collective immunity policy has created a humanitarian disaster for the working class around the world. The UK variant B.1.1.7 discovered in Kent, England in September last year was ignored and allowed to spread until it became the dominant variant in the country and spread to the international scale. The variant, which is 60% more transmissible, is present in 125 countries and is causing a massive wave of new infections in Europe, the United States, Canada and India.