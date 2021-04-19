Analysis: Beijing snuggles up with friends, seeks to break US-led ‘clique’

American and Chinese flags are seen before a meeting between senior defense officials from the two countries at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, United States, November 9, 2018. REUTERS / Yuri Gripas

China is strengthening ties with autocratic partners like Russia and Iran, as well as economically dependent countries in the region, while using sanctions and threats to try to break alliances the United States is building against. it.

Worryingly for Beijing, diplomats and analysts say, the Biden administration has forced other democracies to toughen up to a rising and more globally assertive China on human rights and regional security issues like the disputed South China Sea.

“China has always resolutely opposed the American side to engage in a bloc policy along ideological lines, and join together to form anti-Chinese cliques,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. communicated to Reuters.

“We hope that the countries concerned clearly see their own interests … and are not reduced to being anti-Chinese tools of the United States.”

After last month’s heated discussions between top U.S. and Chinese diplomats in Anchorage, Beijing also appeared to engage more urgently with countries like Russia, Iran and North Korea, which are also on the wrong side. US sanctions.

COLD COMFORT

“China is very concerned about the diplomacy of the American alliance,” said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, highlighting what he calls attempts to “stick together.” with governments rejected by the West.

Days after the Alaskan meeting, China’s top diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called on Moscow and Beijing to push back what he called the ideological agenda of the West. Read more

A week later, Wang flew to Iran and signed a 25-year economic pact, which, according to Renmin University professor Shi Yinhong, “effectively exposes all Chinese companies participating in direct US sanctions. or indirect “.

President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, exchanged messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling for a deeper partnership with another country whose nuclear weapons ambitions have led to sanctions. Read more

China is also courting its economically dependent neighbors. Wang has welcomed foreign ministers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea to Fujian Province in southeast China in recent weeks.

Li said Beijing would keep promises to help those countries jumpstart their economies after the COVID-19 pandemic, which would make them think twice before siding with the United States.

After Philippine diplomats and generals accused China of sending militia ships into their waters, President Rodrigo Duterte said he was not going to let territorial disputes in the South China Sea hamper collaboration with China on vaccines and economic recovery.

BUILDING BLOCKS

Biden continued to pressure Beijing on many of the same issues as the Trump administration, but with a more alliance-oriented strategy.

In a meeting between Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday, the two countries presented a united front against China’s assertion, on issues ranging from the controversial East China Sea islands known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, to rights issues in China. Hong Kong and Xinjiang region. Read more

Last month, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed coordinated sanctions on reports of forced labor in China’s western Xinjiang region, while more than a dozen countries jointly accused China of withholding information from an investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Canada and France have all recently joined the United States in sending warships through the disputed South China Sea, or have announced their intention to do so. .

Washington has also said it wants a “coordinated approach” with its allies on whether to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, amid concerns about human rights violations, especially related treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Read more

BREAKING THE ‘CLICK’

China has reacted angrily to displays of unity by Washington’s allies, with diplomats calling Japan a “vassal” and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “scent hound” of the United States.

China’s strategy to weaken this unity is to encourage U.S. allies to engage independently with Beijing and prioritize economic benefits, while punishing them if they engage in joint action against China. .

Beijing has responded to EU sanctions against Chinese officials on Xinjiang with disproportionate counter-sanctions, analysts said, potentially torpedoing a long-awaited investment deal. Read more

Janka Oertel, director of the Asia program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, believes that Beijing is prepared to sacrifice economic advantages for the sake of fundamental interests if they are threatened by the US-European alliance.

Xi delivered the message in a recent phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, telling her that he hoped “the EU will make a correct judgment on its independence.” Read more

But China still needs European technology and investment, said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China.

“They are still talking to us, despite the sanctions, business continues, and it is very reassuring.”

Beijing has not given up on persuading Washington that cooperation is better than competition, as demonstrated last week when it assured US climate envoy John Kerry of his support for the virtual climate summit in Biden this week. Read more

“China hopes Washington understands that it is in the interests of the United States to have China as a friend rather than an enemy,” said Wang Wen, professor at the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China. .

