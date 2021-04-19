Center working 24 hours a day, PM Narendra Modi 6-7 p.m., says Piyush Goyal on “politics” on COVID-19 | India News





New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday April 18 that the labor government was working around the clock to support states in dealing with COVID-19 amid an unprecedented spike in infections in the country . The Minister of Trade and Industry also said that the union government had fought a battle against COVID-19 without any discrimination and that “politics should not be made on the issue”. Piyush Goyal, while highlighting the Centre’s dedication in the fight against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working 18 to 19 hours a day. Adding that PM Modi reviewed the pandemic situation in India after his return from the campaign in West Bengal. Expressing concerns about the motives of the opposition, Piyush Goyal, in an apparent reference to remarks by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and NCP leaders, said he felt bad about giving political color at the question. “Politics should not be played on (COVID leadership). The central government is waging a battle against COVID-19 without any discrimination. I felt bad when some people and a prominent political party tried to give political colors to the question “Says Goyal. He said after an elaborate meeting with 12 worst-affected states and union territories, the central government drew up a map of medical oxygen needs. 6,177 metric tons of oxygen have been finalized for distribution to states and Maharashtra will receive the largest share of 1,500 metric tons of oxygen. “The Center is working around the clock to support the state government in dealing with COVID. The Prime Minister works from 6 to 7 p.m. After returning from the campaign, he reviewed the pandemic situation in India. He called me at 1 am (yesterday) to get the details of the situation, ”Goyal said. The Union minister also criticized opposition leaders, saying that “the leader who is unable to run the government effectively must be concerned about presenting his work”. The minister also added that a green corridor was being created for the rapid movement of Oxygen Express trains to facilities allowing the smooth transport of oxygen to states amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Earlier on Saturday, Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of “preferential treatment” towards certain states. Additionally, Maharashtra’s Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik also questioned the Center in a tweet on Saturday about the resources available to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country. Nawab Malik in his tweet called on Goyal to say how much oxygen is produced in our country and how much oxygen has been given in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, India reported its highest peak in COVID-19 cases on record in a single day with 2.61,500 new COVID-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in the past 24 hours on Sunday. Live







