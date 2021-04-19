70m of wild olive trees discovered at the KP: minister





PESHAWAR – Provincial Environment and Forestry Minister Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar said on Sunday that more than 70 million wild olive plants have been discovered at KP, of which 40 million will be transplanted in the next five years with assistance from the Department of Agriculture. .

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s forestry and agriculture departments have teamed up to graft 40 million wild olive trees over the next five years and then plant it as part of the 10 billion tree reforestation project (10BTAP ) following the discovery of approximately 70 million wild olive trees in the province, ”he said.

“We have around 70 million wild olive trees in the KP, including the merged areas. In some areas, these plants are inaccessible due to remote mountainous regions. We would prioritize grafting wild olives in accessible areas with the help of the agriculture department for huge reforestation under 10BTAP in the next two years, ”Ishtiaq Urmar said.

He said the agriculture department’s research institutes would be used for olive tree transplants as part of the project.

The Minister said that “plants of the flora of olive trees and bees in addition to fruits for all” have been included in 10BTAP and that its planting has already started.

Officials said more than 35 million olive trees were found in the merged areas, as the climate in Bajaur, Kurrum, Khyber, Orajzai and Waziristan districts was suitable for its planting.

Likewise, about 500,000 wild olive seedlings were grafted and olive orchards on 12,000 acres were cultivated. The minister said half of the planting targets – 500 million seedlings under 10BTAP – would be met by June this year.

KP Olive Trees Project Director Ahmad Syed told APP that around 10.41 million olive trees will be planted by the federal government in the country, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa on a commercial basis as part of the National Development Program. public sector (PSDP) during 2021-2026.

He said olive tree planting had been ramped up across the country, including the KP, following its official inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Nowsehra district.

He said it was a five-year project in which new olive orchards on 75,000 acres of public and private land would be cultivated by 2026.

Ahmad said about 10.41 million olive seedlings will be planted in addition to grafting 10 million wild olives in the country as part of this project. In KP, new olive orchards on 30,000 acres of land with around 4.02 million plants and the grafting of four million wild olive trees would be carried out over the next five years.

He said eight certification laboratories would also be created while a Pak Olive company would be established to ensure the stability of the olive business in addition to increasing its production and profits in the country. He said olive cultivation was a profitable business, as around Rs 60,000 in income could easily be produced per acre.

He said new orchard gardens on around 13,264 acres have been bred and grafting of wild olives into more than 470,000 plants has been successfully carried out. Likewise, 168,797 kilograms of fruit were produced with an oil production of 19,816 liters (11.73%) in 2020. Ahmad Syed said that suitable climatic conditions, good soil and ecological diversity made Pakistan’s most attractive country for the commercial cultivation of olives.

“The Potohar region in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ancient Fata, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are the most suitable for planting olive trees. The districts of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jehlum, Attock and Khushab in the Potohar region have been declared “Olive Valley” by the government of Punjab. Likewise, Tarnab Agricultural Research Institute (ARI), Peshawar has been declared Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Sang Batti in Mardan as Olive Valley at KP.

He said that nine machines and oil extraction units of the Agricultural Research Institute (ARI) Tarnab Peshawar, ARI Swat, Kohat, Dir Lower, Shinkyari Manshera and Talash Dir Lower have been established.

In KP, the step-by-step registration process of four private olive nurseries has started where model olive orchards in Manki Sharif Nowshera, Bajaur, Dir Lower, Malakand, etc. were realized.

KP produced around 1,68,797 kilograms of olive, including 19,816 liters of oil in 2020, or 11.73% of total production.

He said different products, including olive pickles, green tea, olive cookies, drinks and sweets, had been prepared.

He said the government would help farmers set up infrastructure for olive nurseries on the basis of a matching grant also shared in addition to the establishment of fruit processing units for the units of olive oil. extraction of olives and oil.

Ahmad Syed said agricultural exports are ready to provide technical assistance to farmers interested in olive growing.

