Biden insisted on emissions target as climate summit nears Paris Donald Trump Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez People White House





When President Joe Biden convenes a virtual climate summit on Thursday, he faces a daunting task: how to come up with a non-binding but symbolic goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions that will have a tangible impact not only on efforts. fight against climate change in the United States, but across the country. world.

The emissions target, eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, will signal how aggressively Biden wants to act on climate change, a controversial and costly issue that has prompted Republicans to complain about the climate change. The government’s overbreadth job destroyer even as some on the left worry. Biden didn’t go far enough to face a deep threat to the planet.

The climate crisis poses a complex political challenge for Biden, as the problem is harder to see and much more difficult to produce measurable results than the pandemic relief package or the infrastructure bill.

Biden’s chosen goal is to set the tone for the level of ambition and pace of emission reductions over the next decade, said Kate Larsen, a former White House adviser who helped craft the President Barack Obama’s climate action plan.

The number must be achievable by 2030 but aggressive enough to satisfy scientists and advocates who view the coming decade as a crucial, defining time to slow climate change, said Larsen and other experts.

advised

Scientists, environmental groups and even business leaders ask Biden to set a target that would reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% from 2005 levels by 2030 .

The 50% target, which most experts see as the likely result of intense ongoing deliberations in the White House, would almost double the previous commitment of nations and require dramatic changes in the energy and consumer sectors. transportation, including significant increases in renewables such as wind and solar power, and sharp reductions in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum.

Anything short of that goal could undermine Bidens’ promise to keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, experts say, while likely attracting strong criticism from international allies and international leaders. Bidens own supporters.

The goal is important, not only as a visible goal the United States must meet after four years of climate inaction under President Donald Trump, but also to leverage other countries, ” Larsen said. This helps at the national level in the battle that comes after, which is to implement policies to achieve this goal. We can advocate better at home politically if other countries act at the same level of ambition as the United States

The 2030 target, known as the Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC, is a key part of the Paris climate agreement, which Biden joined on his first day in office. It’s also an important marker as Biden heads towards his ultimate goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It is clear that science demands at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, said Jake Schmidt, a climate expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a leading environmental group.

The 50% target is ambitious, but it is achievable, ” he said in an interview. It’s also a good climate message, he said: people know what 50% means and half. ”

Whatever target Biden chooses, the climate summit itself proves the United States is back in the international effort to tackle climate change, said Larsen, now director of Rhodium Group, a company independent research.

The summit is the starting gun for climate diplomacy after a four-year hiatus under Trump, she said. John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, lobbied world leaders in person and online ahead of the summit to secure commitments and alliances on climate efforts.

Nathaniel Keohane, another former Obama White House adviser and now vice chairman of the Environmental Defense Fund, said experts gathered around the need to cut emissions by at least 50% by 2030 .

The number must start with 5, he said, adding: We did the math. We need at least 50%. ”

The 2030 target is just one of a set of sometimes overlapping climate goals that Biden has set. He also said he plans to adopt a clean energy standard that will make electricity carbon-free by 2035, as well as the broader goal of net zero carbon emissions across the economy as a whole. ‘by 2050.

Biden’s climate advisor Gina McCarthy acknowledged that the sheer volume of the numbers can be confusing. At a forum last week, she and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said climate activists should focus on actions over the next decade.

Let’s stop talking about 2050, ” said McCarthy, who is leading the White House’s efforts to expand the United States’ climate commitments for 2030.

Bloomberg, 79, was even more blunt: 2050 is a good number for people giving speeches, but I don’t know of anyone making these speeches who will be alive in 2050. ”

Some Republican lawmakers consider the focus on cutting US emissions counterproductive, claiming Biden’s plan would increase energy costs and kill US jobs while allowing Russia, China and others countries to increase greenhouse gas emissions.

The Biden administration will set punitive targets for the United States, while our adversaries maintain the status quo. It will not solve climate change, ” said Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, the senior Republican on the Senate Energy Committee. The United States is already the world leader in reducing carbon emissions, Barrasso said, adding that Biden should try to make American energy as clean as possible, as fast as possible, without increasing costs to consumers. .

Some on the left think Biden isn’t going far enough.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat from New York who called for a huge Green New Deal, said Biden deserved a lot of credit for the vision and scope of his infrastructure plan, but said he was far away to respond to what is needed to significantly combat the climate. crisis. She and her supporters are calling for at least $ 10 trillion in federal spending over the next decade to tackle climate change and other issues.

McCarthy took issue with the idea that Biden backtracked on campaign pledges to lead on the climate.

We were always doing too much or too little, ” she told reporters earlier this month. But rest assured that the President indicated here a figure (of expenditure) which he felt not only defensible, but necessary to answer at this precise moment. ”

Much of the spending proposed to tackle climate change is included in Bidens’ $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure bill.

If Republicans think less money should be spent on clean energy and infrastructure, McCarthy added, then have those conversations.

Marcella Burke, a former Trump administration official who is now an energy lawyer in Houston, gives Biden an A-Plus for his enthusiasm on the climate, but incomplete on the details. We had a lot of goals, but not a lot of announced strategy to get there, ” she said. “So the jury is still out.”

___

PA science editor Seth Borenstein contributed to this report.

