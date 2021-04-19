China’s ambitious plan to solve the climate puzzle

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit:AP Previously, climate work was pretty grim. Internally, we experienced the economic downturn, the US-China trade war, then the pandemic, and many local regions wanted to relax environmental controls and get out of trouble. In China, short-term economic recovery has consisted of igniting coal-fired power plants and steel plants to build massive infrastructure projects. Last year, Chinese provincial entities offered to build 73.5 gigawatts of new coal-fired power plants, five times the rest of the world combined. The share of coal in its energy mix remains around 85 percent. At the same time, it built 52 gigawatts of wind power, three times the level of the United States and more than Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America combined. New solar power capacity also increased to 48.2 gigawatts last year. Over the next decade, he wants to increase the share of renewable energies in the energy mix to more than 25%. So basically China is moving very quickly in renewables, but it’s also the biggest consumer of fossil fuels, including coal and oil, said Liang Wanliang, Chinese director of the Global Wind Energy Council.

This is the crux of the Chinese puzzle: How does it maintain economic growth and uninterrupted power supply while keeping its skies clear and reducing emissions? Unusually, for a one-party state, the Chinese Communist Party posed this as a test of its legitimacy. Peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality is an uphill battle, and it is also a major test of the Party's ability to govern the country, the meeting of the Central Financial Affairs Committee said on March 15. economy led by Xi. Ma says it's a contribution to global climate work, but it's also based on very local interests.

China emits 28% of the world’s carbon and any effort to tackle climate change will fail without its support. China’s goal of net zero emissions was actually an outcome for local people who want smog control under control, Ma says. Yet the breakneck speed of climate developments in China this year surprised many environmental experts. In February, China retired Xie Zhenhua, its top negotiator for three UN climate conferences, to lead its global climate agenda. By June, its emissions trading system will be operational, allowing more than 2,000 of its biggest polluters to buy emission allowances from others with lower carbon footprints. In October, it will host the United Nations conference on biodiversity to establish a Paris accord for nature, with the aim of halting and reversing the loss of endemic biodiversity around the world. And in an effort to cooperate in one of the few areas where he has a real chance to work with the United States, the two superpowers will chair a G20 task force on climate-related financial risks this year despite the growing animosity between them. .

After days of negotiations last week, US climate envoy John Kerry and his counterpart Xie announced on Sunday that the two governments were determined to cooperate with each other and with other countries to address the climate crisis, which must be approached with seriousness and urgency. that he demands. China has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060. Credit:Getty Can we believe China? This is the way the Chinese Party makes the goals and shows the roadmap, and then all of a sudden the private sector has a long-term guarantee of its activities, Liang said. Each province must also think about its own roadmap to reach the target, and the more developed provinces must reach their peak emissions sooner.

So now we can see that there will be two replacements: one replaces traditional energy sources with renewables in the power system. The second will be to replace the consumption of fossil fuels with electricity in society. For China, like Australia, building renewable energy projects is not the biggest obstacle: it causes them to provide stable energy to the grid. The challenge ahead is not the price or the cost, Liang said. Wind and solar are not stable. It's a challenge for the grid system. Network companies must find a solution to absorb more energy into the system. They have to find new solutions. Battery storage and hydrogen production could be part of the solution. The other part is that if we have millions of electric cars, they can recharge and become energy storage, Liang says. They can charge when there is not much electricity consumption. You can charge your car at night when the wind is strong but consumption is limited. It can help balance the network.

Nuclear is also prominent as a cleaner but riskier replacement for fossil fuel-intensive energy sources. For the first time, it was mentioned in the Chinese Communist Party's annual report to the National People's Congress in March. While promoting the clean and efficient use of coal, we will make a major effort to develop new sources of energy and take active and orderly measures to develop nuclear energy by ensuring its safe use, said the Prime Minister Li Keqiang. For Australian exports, which have been driven by up to 80 percent of its $ 200 billion a year trade in resource-intensive industries, the signs are worrying. It already faces an informal ban on Australian thermal coal, used to generate electricity, after multiple disputes over the coronavirus, national security and human rights last year.

Iron ore, which has seen record price hikes throughout 2020, will come under increasing scrutiny as China’s steel industry falls under the emissions trading system, importers look for alternative sources in Africa and central authorities encourage producers to recycle steel products. With all of this, I can recognize Australia’s dilemmas for its business model which is very important to its economy, says Ma. But on the other hand, if we are faced with a major threat, we all need to take our stand sooner so that when change occurs we can adapt better. It will not be easy for Australia, but it is also painful for China to transform. We have no choice but to try to prepare for it.