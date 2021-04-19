Modi under fire for campaigning as India backs out of virus deaths

Narendra Modi at a rally for the West Bengal Assembly election on April 12. Photographer: Samir Jana / Hindustan Times / Getty Images Photographer: Samir Jana / Hindustan Times / Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly criticized across the political spectrum for staging large electoral rallies as the country’s healthcare system recovers from a deadly wave of Covid-19 cases, forcing citizens begging for oxygen and hospital beds on Twitter.

Modi avoided wearing a mask at a campaign rally on Saturday, saying “I’ve never seen such a crowd” at an event in West Bengal. That night he said “India defeated Covid last year and India can do it again” after a virtual meeting with health officials who spoke of critical drug shortages, vaccines and other supplies in a country that has seen a series of new daily records in the past two weeks.

Leaders of key states criticized Modi over the weekend, while the opposition Congress party called off the campaign in West Bengal due to the virus outbreak. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose state includes India’s financial center, said on Saturday he tried calling Modi to address shortages of oxygen and the drug Remdesivir – but he was told the prime minister was too busy addressing the rallies.

Even a former finance minister of Modi’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata, criticized him. The Prime Minister’s “delight” at Saturday’s large crowd “could only have come from one completely unresponsive person,” said Yashwant Sinha, now chairman of the newly formed United Democratic Alliance party, said on twitter during the weekend. “I deplore his words.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office was not immediately available for comment.

India now has the fastest growing number of Covid-19 cases in the world, adding 273,810 new infections and 1,619 deaths on Monday, leaving behind only the United States in terms of the total number. India’s benchmark stock index fell the most in Asia on Monday as investors feared the high infection rate could hurt the economy and corporate profits.

The growing gap between Modi’s optimism in tackling the virus and the reality on the ground is particularly evident in Delhi, one of the hardest hit places in India. “They killed my son,” sobbed a man outside a crematorium in the capital on Saturday.

It is not yet known whether the grim scenes will hurt Modi’s lasting popularity with voters, who re-elected him in a landslide for a second term in 2019 and have largely stayed with him after he imposed a sudden lockdown. nationwide last year which pushed the economy into its first recession in decades. Five states, including West Bengal, will count the votes in the May 2 election.

While it is “too early to say” if Modi will be struck at the ballot box this time, “it is certain that many more people are expressing their displeasure than just two months ago,” said Neerja Chowdhury, journalist. and politician based in New Delhi. commentator who has written on Indian politics for three decades.

Either way, it amounts to a sudden change of fortune for India, which had only been hailed last month for providing vaccines to poorer neighboring countries. Now, the world’s largest vaccine maker is looking to import vaccines to mitigate a surge that occurred shortly after Modi’s government authorized large election rallies and gave the green light to a religious holiday that attracted a million followers.

People carry a coffin containing the body of a Covid-19 victim in New Delhi on April 13. Photographer: T. Narayan / Bloomberg

‘Shameless politics’

In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh criticized Modi for sending millions of doses to other countries, while India’s own immunization program administered nearly 123. million injections – enough so far to deliver the two full doses to just 1.2% of the country’s 1.4 billion people. Singh also condemned the federal government for failing to approve four oxygen plants in his state since the applications were submitted last year.

Modi’s government has also criticized chief ministers of states in other parties over the pandemic response. Over the weekend, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal criticized Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra, for his “shameless policy” in demanding more oxygen and said heads of state should manage oxygen demand.

“Managing demand is as important as managing supply,” Goyal said. “The control of Covid is the responsibility of state governments.”

The military has stepped in to help treat sick patients, with the military’s medical corps running a 250-bed hospital in New Delhi. Yet outside hospitals and on social media, the desperate search for life-saving treatment and the whining of ambulance sirens has punctuated the calm of the weekend’s lockdown in the capital.

‘We are being lied to’

“Urgent need for a bed in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 for a friend … His oxygen level is decreasing alarmingly, requires immediate hospitalization. Please help if possible, ”Niranjan Sahoo, analyst in a government-funded research group, tweeted the Saturday.

A temporary Covid-19 test site at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on April 16. Photographer: T. Narayan / Bloomberg

Cries for help on Twitter, which echoed across the country, reflected the pain of affluent Indians who have generally been able to bypass the disarray of the public health system and pay for better care. Meanwhile, images and reports from public hospitals have shown the fear and distress plaguing low-income families across the country.

Kamal Kumar took his 53-year-old mother to six Delhi hospitals as her breathing became increasingly difficult in a frantic attempt to find an intensive care bed with a ventilator. In the end, it was too late, he said as he stood at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna River. He waited to perform Hindu rites on his body before it burned down.

“We are being lied to – there are no hospitals, no beds, no oxygen,” said his uncle Vinay Kumar. “In the emergency room, there were three to four people lying on a bed. People on the ground. A doctor was running desperately between the patients. “

– With the help of Bibhudatta Pradhan