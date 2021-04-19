Pastor Greg Locke says Trump won election but robbed, insists he’s not a false prophet





Controversial pastor Greg Locke told worshipers on Sunday that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election as he predicted, but was not in the White House because he had been stolen from him.

In a video shared on Twitter, Locke, head of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, objected to critics who accused him of being a false prophet.

“I predicted and said that Donald Trump was going to win the presidency of the United States,” he told the crowd. “I said Donald Trump was going to win, okay. 100%. I kept saying, ‘Yeah, he’s going to stay in the White House.’ Everybody said, ‘Oh my God he didn’t, he’s a false prophet. ‘ “

The pastor added, “Now let me tell you something, if I predict your team is going to win and you do, but the opposing coach breaks into your house in the middle of the night and steals your trophy, it’s not about me. It doesn’t make me wrong. It makes them liars and crooks. Amen. That’s what it makes them. “

Right-wing pastor Greg Locke insists he is not a false prophet for repeatedly guaranteeing that Trump will win the election because he insists Trump * won * but the election was stolen from him. pic.twitter.com/mb6YrmqkFh

– Right Wing Guard (@RightWingWatch) April 18, 2021

Locke is just one of many conservatives who rejected Biden’s election victory after Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

After Trump’s election loss in November, Locke continued to insist Trump would remain in power, as the then president launched dozens of lawsuits to try to overturn election results within weeks. remaining of his presidency. The Trump campaign’s lawsuits have largely failed in the courts.

Ahead of Biden’s inauguration in January, Locke said, “I tell you with all my soul and with all my heart, I haven’t lost a moment of sleep over what’s going to happen. [January] 6 and what’s going to happen on the 20th. I’m telling you, we’ve got this stuff in the bag. “

Trump publicly conceded and said he would not serve another term for the first time on Jan. 7, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election results. The violent riot left five people dead, including a police officer from the Capitol.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20,” Trump said in a video. “My focus now is on ensuring a smooth, orderly and transparent power transition.”

Newsweek has contacted Greg Locke through the Global Vision Bible Church for further comment.

Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church conducts services in the church parking lot on March 29, 2020 in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Brett Carlsen / Getty Images







