PM should step down to get respectable exit, says Iqbal





LAHORE:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal shot Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, saying the most dignified way for him to quit government was to “voluntarily resign” .

He asked the Supreme Court to hold Prime Minister Imran and Chief Minister of the Punjab Usman Buzdar in contempt of court for failing to reestablish local organs despite his orders.

The PML-N leader argued that the PTI-led government had “blatantly flouted” court orders and that such a level of disregard for Supreme Court directives had not been observed before.

“The government treated the Supreme Court order as an order from a section officer. It’s a revolt against the court, ”he said.

“The most respectable way for Imran Khan to leave is to resign voluntarily, otherwise he should be ready to face the wrath of the public,” he added.

Censoring the government in the face of rising coronavirus cases, Iqbal said the third wave of Covid-19 was wreaking havoc in the country and that so far only 20% of healthcare workers had received antivirus coverage .

He said the government had “failed” to protect frontline workers and instead of planning for a timely supply, it hoped to receive the viruses at “rich country charities.”

“The poor coverage the government is able to provide to its people is due to China donating one million doses of the vaccine. Even now, we are expecting a donation of 15 million vaccines from the European Union, ”he noted.

“If it was the PML-N government, we would have already vaccinated at least 20 million people,” he added.

Iqbal said the government had money to spend on “extravagance, feed a big cabinet and buy helicopters,” but had no funds for the poor.

He said the price of basic commodities had skyrocketed and people in big cities like Lahore had to queue for sugar in long lines.

While referring to the PML-N, he said: “The government, PTI used to call corrupt and dacoit, guaranteed the price of sugar between 52 and 54 rupees, but the ‘honest group’ raised the prices. to accommodate their automatic teller machines. “

He alleged that the current government lacks policy and economic vision and added that it only focused on criticizing its opponents.

Iqbal said people who voted for the PTI in “ignorance” would now have “opened their eyes”.

The PML-N leader observed that the only solution to the current problems was new elections.

