In Indonesia, the controversial relocation of the capital to an environmentally fragile area

The current Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is regularly flooded. Here on February 20, 2021 (ARYA / AFP) The Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is polluted and has been built in an anarchic manner on a yard. Each year, it sinks a little more into the ground. The project was therefore launched by the country’s authorities to leave Jakarta to install a new capital on Borno Island. The first drawings of this future capital have just been unveiled. On the video broadcast via Instagram by President Joko Widodo, we see a very green city, wind turbines in the distance, pedestrian walkways but above all the very controversial future presidential palace in the immense form of Garuda, this mythological eagle of the national coat of arms and which is here 200 m wingspan. In a very symbolic way, the number of feathers in its wings, its tail and its neck (respectively 17, 8 and 45) pays tribute to the date of the country’s independence, August 17, 1945. But on Twitter, Internet users, neophytes and architects were not tender with this very first degree aesthetic, even downright kitsch for some and very conducive to the same. Faced with this outcry, the authorities then assured that this design was not final. Another problem raised: the priority of this colossal project, while Indonesia is struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic, and 2020 was the first year of economic recession for several decades. Of course, the current state of Jakarta is expensive for Indonesia. Its monster traffic jams, for example, would make the country lose seven billion dollars each year. But the project for this new capital, the first stone of which is supposed to be laid this year, is estimated at 32 billion dollars. The president assures us that this project could be a source of economic growth, but for some researchers this would amount to only 0.0001% of the Gross National Product. “Alternatives” for the future royal palace proposed by a Tweeter: Because the design of the State Palace in the new capital was criticized by many netizens, I made several alternatives that will hopefully inspire the government. pic.twitter.com/aiod9fPyBQ (@ajiriyantani) March 31, 2021 For other worried observers, moving the capital from Jakarta Borno is solving a environmental disaster by creating another. Because on this famous for its endangered orangutans, the ecosystem is already threatened by deforestation and populations are subject to frequent flooding. These problems could be aggravated by the construction of roads around this new capital out of nowhere, or by the production and delivery of all the raw materials necessary for this gigantic project. But President Joko Widodo seems determined to bring this new capital, closely linked to his person, to life: it was he who announced the project two years ago. The first pioneer inhabitants are expected to take place in this city in 2024, the last year of its current mandate. Read also







