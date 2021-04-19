Success stories, ‘Covid Seva’, Modi’s government, BJP plans 2nd anniversary of 2nd term

Text size:

New Delhi:The Narendra Modi government has started preparing for the two-year anniversary of his second term next month, although the celebrations are expected to be toned down due to the surge in coronavirus cases, ThePrint has learned.

Senior government officials said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had asked ministries and departments to share their successes from the past two years, which could be projected as part of a promotion exercise to highlight the achievements of the government. government since the return of the BJP to power on May 30, 2019 with a second full majority.

(The promotion exercise) could include critical announcements made in the budget, agricultural laws and pushing for self-sufficiency, among other measures, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

BJP sources have also pointed out that it will organize a low-key celebration, the focus of which will likely be the service rendered during the pandemic (Covid seva) and the successful roll-out of vaccination across India. The campaign will most likely be digital, according to the sources.

ThePrint had reported that also in May of last year, the second Modi government held low-key anniversary celebrations as the country was in the Covid-induced lockdown. During the first term, the BJP and the government had marked anniversaries with large-scale advertising campaigns.

ThePrint contacted the PMO spokesperson by email for comment on the second anniversary celebrations, but was not answered until the time of this report’s publication.

Achievements of ministries

The official quoted above said that one of the achievements that could be highlighted as part of the celebrations is a list of measures taken by ministries to reduce unnecessary spending by 30%. The goal was for departments to reduce unnecessary spending, such as food and conferences, by20 percent, but it has been revised upwards.

Departments are currently compiling this list.

The actions taken must be corroborated by data and other details. Detailed plans of what to do to implement in the future should also be listed, the official told ThePrint.

Several ministries are also monitoring the implementation of various mini-budgets announced last year.

In 2020, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman had presented packages like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, worth Rs 1,92,800 crore; plus three different packages of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, worth Rs 11.02,650 crore, Rs 73,000 crore and Rs 2.65,080 crore respectively. The Reserve Bank of India also announced various measures, amounting to over Rs 12.71 lakh crore.

A second senior government official said ministries are also working on preparing a list of BJP promises from 2014 and 2019 that have already been kept and what could be completed by May 2021.

This, the second official added, would include measures such as the removal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, among others.

The official said the ministries are also pulling together the progress made in developing the rules and policies announced over the past two years.

Sources said that in addition to providing adequate material for publicity, the exercise by different departments will also help in the periodic review of progress that PMO undertakes from time to time on various projects and programs.

‘Return to Covid service’

The BJP, meanwhile, is set to build its low-key celebrations around the theme of seva, with an eye on the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases.

Sources said that a large-scale pompous celebration is not an option and that the election campaign in West Bengal is expected to end in a few weeks, party workers will be deployed to contain the outbreak, like last year. . Seva’s work will begin to facilitate hospitalization of Covid patients and the provision of additional beds, oxygen, medication and early vaccination.

A senior BJP leader who did not want to be named told ThePrint: Right now the whole organization is involved in the Bengal elections, but as soon as the campaign ends we will focus on managing the pandemic.

He added: Seva Divas will be the theme of the anniversary celebrations, as cases are increasing not only in BJP-led states, but across the country, and the government cannot take the risk of celebrating its second anniversary as a pompous affair due to the second epidemic and the curfew.

The BJP leader stressed that it will be a digital campaign.

A second BJP leader said this new outbreak had limited the narrative scope of the government and the party, as vaccine development in India and the start of the vaccination process was a major success, especially compared to the track record of others. countries in the management of the first wave of the pandemic. The second wave, he said, canceled government efforts.

Public sentiment is not favorable due to the electoral campaign in Bengal; we cannot take the risk of celebrating and upsetting people when they are in long queues for hospital beds. However, we hope to be able to contain the situation in two to three weeks, so that the celebrations will run responsibly and there will be confidence-building measures to assure people that the government is putting in place the infrastructure to help them. , the second said the chief.

Thus, Covid seva and the successful deployment of vaccination in India will be at the heart of the campaign, he added.

The second leader pointed out that PM Modi, in the last episodes of his monthlyMann ki baatradio program, emphasized early vaccination and the recent Tika utsav was one of the initiatives to motivate people for this.

More such programs will be launched during the first week of May to increase people’s confidence in vaccination and the ramping up of Covid infrastructure in states. These efforts will send the message that the government is responsible and is fighting on a war footing to defeat the second wave of the pandemic in the coming days, he said.

(Edited by Shreyas Sharma)

