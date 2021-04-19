Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s violence shows Pakistan is at war and cannot play the role of peacekeeper in Afghanistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with General Qamar Javed Bajwa

It’s now official. Pakistan has blocked all access to social media across the country, reflecting the nation’s dire state in the face of street protests by conservative Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allahorthe TLYRA, which have already injured more than 40 people and killed one unknown number of police and demonstrators. The state says the ban is temporary, but the lull in protests and violence can be just as brief.

Although a newbie to the toxic right-wing Pakistani politics, the group is not child’s play. In the short five years of its existence, it has gained weight and now takes the helm of state, leading to a situation that is in some ways worse than what even neighboring Afghanistan is going through. After three decades of war, Afghanistan is barely a state. Pakistan is, at least on the outside. But the current collapse of order, with even Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly excusing the action against Tehreek-e-Labbaik, is a symptom of serious unrest within a nuclear-weapon state.

The three-day chaos saw severe violence across Pakistan, including in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and elsewhere as supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) went on a rampage to protest the arrest of their young leader of 26 years who had dared the State. Social media was inundated with photos of bloody police and Rangers, indicating the gravity of the situation.

All of this comes at a very difficult time for Rawalpindi.

On the one hand, a country which is at war with itself is hardly capable of playing the role of peacemaker in Afghanistan, even if it is itself under pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to end its support for more than thirty operating terrorist groups. both east and west. Second, the severe erosion of homeland security not to mention the internet ban, albeit temporary, gives it a weak role in any secret talks reportedly underway, especially as Delhi may already see the general. Pakistani army Qamar Javed Bajwas as resulting from serious financial weakness. and economic decline. Add to that, the current social chaos, and there will be a lot of harm to the hand somewhere.

The setting for the rise of the right

In Pakistan, the rise of the TLP is the clear result of securing internal politics, with the military or factions within it supporting its preferred group of the moment. As a result, there is competition within groups for favoritism. In the present case, competition between the Barelvis represented by TLYRA and the Deobandis who are aligned with much more severe Wahhabism is fueled by access to increased funding and power through control of the madrassas. In the process, the Barelvis have turned more to the right to respond to the growing extremism apparent in the general population as a direct result of the approach of division and rule of armies inside the country and of its support for activism abroad.

Few places in the world have experienced such societal deterioration as Pakistan. In particular, despite the provocation of the Charlie Hebdo cartoons, no Islamic country has severed its ties with France. Such instability has not been observed even in war-torn Afghanistan. Diplomats and foreign citizens work under daily threat from the Taliban, but have never been threatened by the general population. In Pakistan, # FranceLeavePakistan saw more than 55,000 treats. Afghanistan has its Shiites who have lived in friendship with others for decades with even a Muslim Brotherhood Council to ensure cooperation. Even after the attacks on him by the Islamic State, the Shiites themselves did not face hostility from the local population. Blasphemy has never been a problem in tribal communities in particular, where the village chief has always had more influence than the mullah. In fact, despite Pakistan’s best efforts, it is not Afghanistan that is socially radicalized and divided. His Pakistan. TheTLP is a classic example of chickens coming home to roost. And they’re not going anywhere yet.

What about TLP?

There are now enough in the public domain about the group, registered as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan with the Election Commission in 2015, with a manifesto that seemed relatively harmless, compared to hot heads like the Jamaat- ud-Dawa. But he is staunchly anti-Shiite, against all foreign influences, and has come together under the leadership of a man who has prospered through the implementation of the harsh provisions of the Pakistani Penal Code against blasphemy. These arrangements have led to frequent attacks against minorities and Shiites across the country under the most trivial of pretexts. Experts also point out that Pakistan’s constitution contains more Islamic clauses than nearly 40 other such states, with only Saudi Arabia and Iran vying for first place. So there is enough material that any ambitious extremist can work on. And that’s what Khadim Rizvi, a humble former Auqaf worker in the Punjab government did in 2011, creating the group that launched a series of unrest and violence, including one as ridiculous as alleging blasphemy against the government. country’s law minister, Zahid Hamid, simply by changing the wording of an oath for would-be lawmakers. The violence ended after the resignation of ministers and the famous military brokerage game with Major General Navid Hayat, managing director of the Punjab Rangers, filmed paying protesters money.

All of this created a lot of publicity, which led to Khadim running in the 2018 elections which essentially took place in the Nawaz Sharifsvotebank in Punjab. The TLP garnered 2.5 million votes across the country and a right-winger. beginner became the fifth largest party. It goes without saying that this has helped the institutions immensely in waging a vicious campaign against Sharif.

The puppet becomes ugly

But somewhere later, the puppet became a master. Other protests followed in 2018, this time over the issue of Aasia Bibi, a poor Christian acquitted of blasphemy by the Supreme Court. Khadim was heard calling General Bajwa a Qadiani, a religious insult in Pakistan when Bajwahad performed the thenikah ceremony for his son. The clerk had gone from a trump card to a scourge.

Things came to a head following the Paris attacks in 2020, with Pakistani striker Ali Hassan unsurprisingly being Khadim Rizvi’s fan. Pakistan has again exploded into violence. As French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the right, the TLP has taken to the streets, with protests calling for a complete severing of ties with France, a boycott of French products and the release of its cadres. Prime Minister Imran Khan has done so. rage on television, and a huge operation seemed imminent, until a visit from the army chief negotiations instead. The group triumphantly announced on November 17 last year that all of its demands, including the expulsion of the French ambassador, had been met. Two days later, Rizvi was pronounced dead, shortly after a meeting with security forces, in little suspicious circumstances.

Chaos and TLP

Khadims’ son, Saad Hussain Rizvi, was declared theAmeer during the busy funeral. Under the young leader’s leadership, the group quickly sent angry messages to Twitter and other social media platforms, extending their reaffirmation and allowing them to do well in by-elections in Sialkot, Tharparkar, Nowshera, between other. In other words, he was winning a national signature. In February, the new Ameer demanded the implementation of the Faizabad 2020 agreement, concluded between his father and the government on the expulsion of the French ambassador, signed by no less than the Minister of the Interior and Religious Affairs, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad. Frantic dialogues later, the government agreed to table its demands in parliament by April 20, apparently buying Islamabad for a bit of time. But it was not to be. Saad Hussain said the French ambassador should be expelled long before Eid.

Something clicked somewhere. The chief was arrested in broad daylight in Lahore after police allegedly filmed and posted the arrest video on social media. The result was serious violence with the police and the Rangers who paid the price. Videos, however, showed the deployment of the military, some of whom appeared to be leading the protests rather than stopping them.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, an impatient army pawn, said an order to outlaw TLPhadbeen had been issued. The order is now out, and weakly declares that the TLP is engaged in terrorism, because among other things it intimidated the government. This is a rather questionable action since the members of the suspected terrorist group are elected representatives in parliaments. Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi claims terrorism charge under B 11 of the 1997 anti-terrorism law could have been used to circumvent constitutional provisions that apply to Supreme Court ruling in party case Politics. It is also ironic that the prime minister has usually supported the TLP before and that its cadres joined the protests while in opposition. This is the anomaly of Pakistan. A group that has become an expert in protests under the protection of the administration has now become the target. Meanwhile, French citizens have been urged to leave the country due to serious threats. They may as well pack their bags for the long haul. Everything indicates that war has returned home, even if it stays off the papers, for the time being.

The author is the former director of the Secretariat of the National Security Council. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

