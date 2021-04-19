Donald Trump’s new life





John Quincy Adams was not particularly optimistic when, after losing his re-election, he left the White House in 1829. There is nothing more pathetic in life than a former president, said the sixth president of the States at the time. -United. To his own surprise, he enjoyed a second, long and very full political life as a member of Congress.

So there is life after the White House, but everyone finds it in their own way. George Washington opened a whiskey distiller. Thomas Jefferson founded a university. Many wrote his memoirs, including Barack Obama, who reinvented himself as a film producer and just released a podcast with Bruce Springsteen. Bill Clinton was enriched by his interviews. George W. Bush got the painting. To Franklin Pierce, for alcohol (What can a former president do besides drink ?, asked the 14th American president, whose alcohol addiction precedes his departure from the Oval Office).

Donald Trump is abstinent. Famous, very famous, before reaching the White House, he continues to act as the celebrity that he is, and since he left power, in addition to sending press releases as belligerent as his elders tweets, he often let himself down in social events that were being held. at Mar-a-Lago, his golf club in Palm Beach (Florida).

Video

Dressed in a sleek, slimmer tuxedo than when he was president a few weeks ago, Trump took the microphone to congratulate a wedding couple. According to a video released by TMZ, he took the opportunity to file a litany of complaints about Joe Biden and the unproven fraud in the November election, a topic that can hardly be called bridal.

I get all these alerts on the border, China, Iran. What do you think of Iran? I asked the guests. And China, the same. They never treated us like that, did they? He commented to continue talking about the situation at the border. Do i miss him? Trump asked the audience, who responded with cheers and applause. Before congratulating the couple, he insisted he got 75 million votes, more than anyone (in fact, it was 74.2 million and Biden got 81.2 million).

There is nothing more pathetic in life than a former president, said John Q. Adams in 1829 as he left the White House

The newlyweds were John and Megan Arrigo, the son of a wealthy Republican donor. The family are clients of the luxury club, known as Mar-a-Lago after the name of its main mansion, the place where Donald and Melania Trump have made their home. Videos posted on social media by his protagonists in recent weeks suggest that the former president often appears by surprise in their living rooms and gardens to take photos with his clients. Recently he has been seen at a cocktail party, car show, model show, wedding tie

The former first family in the United States has barely moved from Mar-a-Lago since arriving (only a brief trip to New York is recorded). But that doesn’t mean they’ve lost touch with their supporters or aren’t willing to attend social events when they’re required. His new website (45office.com) includes different options: send them messages, ask for personal congratulations on a special occasion, or send his wife invitations.

Will there be representatives of the press? Will there be a notable person? They ask those interested to welcome them as guests. Unlike other former presidents or celebrities who turn to media agencies to manage their public agenda, Trump seems keen to take the reins himself, just as he has in New York and the White House.

His golf club in Florida during his presidency became the scene of a multitude of political events and intrigue by conservative circles in the United States, a situation that lasted beyond his presence in the White House as the Republican Party is considering its future. Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach are at the center of the Republican universe right now, Trump spokesman Jason Miller told the Washington Post. All Republican roads lead to Mar-a-Lago.

In recent weeks, there has been a pilgrimage from Republican Minority Leader to the Lower House, Kevin McCarthy, to his former press secretary and candidate for Governor of Arkansas or to representatives of the more extreme party, like Madison. Cawthorn or Marjorie Greene., Seeking your support for the 2022 parliamentary election. The photo posted by his former immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, saw his new office in Mar-a- for the first time. Lago (we can see, for example, a photo of Air Force One, another of Mount Rushmore, a statue of himself, a semi-hidden Coke a few days after calling for a boycott against the company …).

All Republican roads lead to Mar-a-Lago, says spokesman for former President Trump

Trump has no Chinese slime calls. At last week’s big Tory donors’ meeting at his club, the former president called Republican Senator Mitch McConnell a silly son of a bitch. Comments like this do a disservice to those who advocate not choosing between Trumpism and the traditional wing of the party to hold it together without scaring moderate voters.

Trump disagrees. I tell you with confidence that in 2022 we will find the House of Representatives and the Senate, and that in 2024 there will be a Republican candidate who will win the White House, he assured donors. He did not suggest that day that he could run for office again. There aren’t many cases, but some of its predecessors did well. Grover Cleveland, for example, twice served as president in the late 1800s with a four-year layoff. It was his formula for overcoming this pathetic life that Adams said expected of former presidents.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos