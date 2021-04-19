See economic opportunity to grow by 7% in the face of vaccine shortage

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants national economic growth in the second quarter of 2020 to be above 7%. A number of economists are convinced that this can be achieved.

BCA Chief Economist David Sumual explained that although the government announced that there would be a delay in the supply of the Covid-19 vaccine, the government had met supply needs from various sources of producers. This means that the economic recovery can still be achieved.

“So in my opinion we are already on the vaccination path, the fourth largest country that is not a producer that has already vaccinated is big enough,” David told CNBC Indonesia, quoted on Monday (19/4 / 2021).





David suggested that the government could also anticipate the shortage of supply of the Covid-19 vaccine by asking other producers to increase their supply.

“For example, AstraZeneca is downsized, you can ask other producers Sinovac, Pfizer, and others to add. So that could be a solution,” David continued.

Therefore, David is optimistic that economic growth in the second quarter of 2021, as predicted by Jokowi, will increase by 7%. It is because the government has adopted a conservative policy.

According to David, Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will also be helped by the Chinese economy which has started to recover, where in the first quarter of 2021, its growth reached 18.3%.

“If the track is back, the rise of the Chinese economy, at least in terms of exports, has a positive effect. So I see that there will be a positive impact, if the Chinese economy recovers from first, ”he said.

According to David, Jokowi’s policy of forming the Ministry of Investment is also one of the best measures to revive the economy. Because right now, the main key to economic growth is investment.

“If they are in the form of a ministry, they are not only policy implementers, but also decision makers. So if there are policies that interfere with the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), they can be changed immediately, they can be more agile in terms of policies, ”David said again.

David is also optimistic that Indonesia’s economic growth throughout 2021 will increase positively, although in the next quarter it will still be negative. Meanwhile, in the second quarter of 2021, David estimates that economic growth can grow from 5% to 7%.

“I think the first quarter is still a minus, because last year it was still normal. The second quarter is a minimum of 5% and the government is 7% to 8%, it could go in that direction” , he concluded.

A similar sentiment was also expressed by University of Indonesia economist Fithra Faisal. The case of Covid-19 transmission in IR is currently on the right track. Because the infection has started to decline and the economy has also shown signs of improvement.

Some of these indicators, Faisal explained. First, from the Consumer Confidence Index (IKK) in March 2021 of 93.4, an increase from the previous month which was only 85.8.

“At least from 2021, the willingness to spend in terms of consumer confidence index and increased purchases of automotive products.”

The second in the Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI) in March, Fithra said, was the highest in 10 years at 53.2. In addition, the export-import activity remains in surplus.

As is known, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) released Indonesia’s export-import results for February 2021, which recorded a surplus of US $ 2.01 billion.

The value of exports in February 2021 reached US $ 15.27 billion, an increase of 8.56% (year-on-year), while the value of imports in February 2021 was recorded at US $ 13.26 billion. EU, an increase of 14.86% (year-on-year).

“These are good signs, we are seeing that health and economic variables tend to go hand in hand,” he said.

By anticipating the supply of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Faisal, the government can also invite the private sector to produce national vaccines.

Overall, Fithra is optimistic that economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 in Indonesia will increase as forecast by the government from 7% to 8%.

“The private sector must also conduct similar research later to encourage the red and white vaccine or to conduct its own research and development,” he explained.

“The economic projection in the first quarter is not far from 0%, I think it is still negative. But in the second quarter the government agrees with the calculation of 7% to 8%,” he said. he continued.

