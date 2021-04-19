Why would anyone in Scotland support Boris Johnsons’ toxic brand of conservatism?





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Several English MPs have deserted the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson, so why aren’t there at least some Scottish Conservatives who have followed suit, asks Helen Martin I was only 17 in 1970 when 18-year-olds were first allowed to vote, so my first election was in 1974. I started with the Liberals, although it has always been possible for Labor or Conservatives to win. Labor succeeded with a slim majority of just a few seats. Surprisingly, the SNP acquired seven seats whereas previously it had only one deputy. Scotland had no devolution, so in the general election it was (to my young mind) a dicey coin to see if the left or the right was taking control. Five years later, that all changed when Margaret Thatcher became PM, and life in Scotland got worse. We were his test country for local tax. More than half of Scottish houses were owned by town councils, so when Thatcher started selling social housing it was disastrous, let alone shutting down industries and selling off national utilities. Many were hoping Labor would somehow fix it all, but that was 1997 before they won. And Prime Minister Tony Blair has turned out to be like a leftist conservative. Yet he, and later David Cameron, participated in the creation of our decentralized parliament. Even then, I had friends who voted for different parties and we still respected each other. While chatting with a friend, I talked about Scotland having a different culture and a socialist attitude towards England. She denied that a conservative, of course. Now there are neighbors, friends, etc. who vote differently, but we still get along and don’t discuss much politics. But with a few, the friendship has ended because those who vote unionist get angry and no longer feel like buddies. And this is not surprising as we are now getting closer to an election which has less to do with political issues and which is totally centered on independence or not. What I can’t understand is why anyone in Scotland can remain a Conservative Unionist with Boris Johnson and his cabinet leading that party. Even several English deputies have abandoned them. Why not have Scottish Conservatives? About 37 NHS surgeries (in London) have already been sold to a private US health insurance company. Public money from taxes and loans went to Boriss’s mistress and several conservative financial backers with contracts for pandemic services they were unable to provide. Brexit is based on deceptive and proven lies, killing the UK economy and trades. International law has been violated and the GFA is in danger. Westminster is doing nothing to support poor, homeless, unemployed or hungry children. And Scotland is maintained as a nuclear dumping ground for Trident. The SNP must obtain a majority if we are to gain independence and EU membership. But we will not be ruled by the SNP forever. Some Labor voters want independence, and if the Scottish Tories pull themselves together, reject unionism and current Conservative corruption, learn to work for their own country, and embrace at least some socialism, one day they could help rule our country too. future, as a Scottish Festival. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by taking a digital subscription.

