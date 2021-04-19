Donald Trump is about to make a comeback on Facebook and Instagram? This is what we know





Former US President Donald Trump is provoking strong reactions wherever he goes or whatever he does. Earlier this year, as one of the world’s most powerful men found himself unceremoniously kicked off most social media platforms, the reaction had been both explosive and instantaneous. And while staunch supporters denounced the unfairness of the situation and opponents rejoiced, the politician quietly prepared his return.

As the door to its favorite platform (through the volume of posts) continues to remain closed and inaccessible, some wonder if Facebook could have changed its mind. Facebook’s independent watchdog on Friday delayed a decision on whether Trump will remain indefinitely suspended from Facebook and Instagram.

In a post last week, ironically on a platform that the former POTUS may never be able to access again, the board said it would announce its decision in the coming weeks, adding that the deadline for public comments for this case had been extended. .

“The Council will announce its decision on the case concerning the indefinite suspension of former US President Trump from Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. We have extended the deadline for public comments on this matter, receiving over 9,000 responses. The Board’s commitment to carefully consider all comments has extended the timeline of the matter, in accordance with the Board’s statutes. We will share more information soon, ”the post read.

Needless to say, many interpreted this as a mark in favor of Trump. And if half of the comments are against his return and the other half are festive, all seem convinced that this is a sign of his imminent return.

