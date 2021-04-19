Betsy Weatherhead, director of the national climate assessment, impeached by the White House





The officials, a senior scientist from the USGS and another with ties to the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates the report, both spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss personnel issues.

Officials from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, which oversees the research program, have made the decision to reassign Weatherhead, the people said. Jane Lubchenco, who headed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during President Barack Obama’s first term, heads climate issues at the OSTP.

The OSTP confirmed the reassignment of the Weatherheads in an email. Weatherhead declined to comment.

According to people familiar with the situation, there has been friction between Weatherhead and some of the officials among the 13 agencies participating in the research program to focus the report.

It came as a surprise when Weatherhead was chosen to lead the assessment in November as she is seen as a traditional climatologist and does not question the severity of climate change like other scientists who have been installed by the Trump administration. to work on the issue. It recognizes that human-induced climate change is occurring and that this is a substantial physical, ecological and economic threat. She was chosen by Kelvin Droegemeier, the director of OSTP. Although named by Trump, Droegemeier was recognized as accepting climate change as real.

The Weatherheads’ stance on climate change contrasts sharply with David Legates and Ryan Maue, who also assigned roles within the research agenda under the Trump administration, but through NOAA rather than OSTP. The duo have publicly questioned the severity of climate change and the human role.

Just a week before President Donald Trump stepped down, the Legates and Maue were involved in producing unapproved articles that cast doubt on the findings of mainstream climate science. Indignant, according to an OSTP representative at the time, Droegemeier relieved the scientists of their duties and reassigned them to NOAA. They resigned from the government a few days later, just before the inauguration of President Bidens.

Weatherhead, unlike the Legates and Maue, was not politically appointed but was brought into government by the USGS as part of the career civil service and was detailed on the research agenda to perform the assessment. This allowed him to keep his job after Biden took office.

But her connection to Droegemeier, despite her efforts to support climate science by picking her up and subsequently firing Maue and the Legates, may have made her a target of the Biden White House.

The assessment, which Weatherhead has been commissioned to lead, is a congressionally commissioned report intended to support federal climate policy. Its primary audiences are Congress, the president, and state and local government leaders. It also aims to educate and engage all Americans affected by climate change.

Weatherhead was retired despite decades of experience as a climatologist in academia and the private sector. Prior to joining the U.S. Global Change Research Program, Weatherhead was a senior researcher at Jupiter Intelligence, a company that helps businesses and governments prepare for climate change. Previously, she worked at the University of Colorado for almost 25 years, including contributing to the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. She has expertise in Earth observations, ozone depletion, and the intersection of weather and climate, and has served on the NOAA Science Advisory Board.

When she was appointed evaluation director, several scientists, including those who worked for the Democrats, praised the move. She’s bright and accomplished, she is certainly a reasonable choice for it, said Don Wuebbles, who led the development of the special climate science report for the fourth national climate assessment in the Obama administration.

Although widely respected and considered commonplace, Weatherhead has historically placed great importance on communicating scientific uncertainty, which may have made it unpopular with officials in the Biden administration who wish to portray an unfounded picture. of the threat of climate change.

In position papers obtained by The Washington Post articulating Weatherheads’ vision for the assessment, she stressed the importance of incorporating the views of a diverse set of scientists and reflecting a wide range of perspectives. She argued that this approach would make reporting results more defensible and help highlight areas requiring further understanding.

Rich Sorkin, chief executive of Jupiter Intelligence and former boss of Weatherheads, called her one of the world’s experts on uncertainty, which he said resonated with the Trump administration.

People familiar with the situation said some of Weatherhead’s ideas for directing the report clashed with federal officials involved in the research program. Weatherhead sought to change the structure of the report, to involve more private sector authors while increasing the number of chapters on climate change mitigation and adaptation options. Some of the agency participants were uncomfortable with these changes.

A replacement for Weatherhead has yet to be named, nor a new director for the global research program.

Those next in charge of the research program and of the assessment itself face a huge challenge in synthesizing the latest research on climate change and doing it quickly. The assessment is supposed to be published at least every four years and the latest date of 2018.

There is a need to ensure that this next assessment exceeds expectations of previous assessments, but they are being exceeded, said Kathy Jacobs, who led the report under Obama, in an email. My recommendation (if they asked) would be to simultaneously plan a modest update that meets the legal standard, while working on the longer-term sustained process that will ensure that this recurring approach to meeting legal requirements is superseded. by something that is more separate from politics and serves the American people and the world more appropriately over time.

