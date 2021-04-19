Latest Brexit News: Boris Johnson Calls For Tariffs To Save Distant Water Fishing | Politics | New





The UK officially severed ties with Brussels late last year with a promise to ‘regain control’ of its waters, but fishing rights between Britain and the EU remained a question contentious. The UK Fisheries Group is now calling on the Prime Minister to save the fishing industry by imposing tariffs to help harvest millions of pounds for the industry. They said the EU and Norway reached an agreement last month that gives the EU a quota of 10,000 tonnes of arctic cod in Norwegian coastal waters for this year.

This means that Norway has around 25,000 tonnes of Arctic cod that it could make available to the British fleet. UK Fisheries said: “Despite two years of campaigning to save the fishing industry in the UK’s distant waters, our state-of-the-art vessel Kirkella is once again moored in Hull, and we at UK Fisheries still have no no access to Norwegian ship coastal waters where our crews should be working at this time. “We provided the government with a clear and straightforward negotiating roadmap which, without costing taxpayers a dime, would guarantee us a quota of arctic cod in the Norwegian zone, secure good jobs for our crew and financial security for their people. families, and would bring even more. investments of up to £ 100million in the fishing industry in the Humberside area, on top of the £ 120million our owners have already invested there. “But despite the support of all parties nationally as well as from local politicians in the North East of England, and despite the sheer common sense of the argument that we should subordinate access without rights from customs to our markets for the Norwegians to offering us access to their waters, the government has not yet taken this logical step.

“The UK continues to give Norway something for nothing, and it is our crews and our industry that are suffering. “Now that we are an independent coastal state, the UK must negotiate quotas with third countries that are no lower than we would have had we stayed in the EU – anything less is a failure. “In Norway, that means accepting at least 16.95,000 tonnes of Arctic cod out of the 25,000 tonnes set aside for third countries by Norway in its economic zone. If the government were ambitious and got the full 25,000 tonnes, that would create expanding the UK fleet to distant waters with new jobs and securing an additional £ 60-100million investment in the fleet. “ FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATES HERE:

8:37 am update: Irish PM warns of ‘very serious damage’ to the north if people stir up divisions through Brexit Micheal Martin said yesterday that the recent riots should be what could happen when “sectarian tensions are allowed to grow” and “encouraged by political events”. At the annual commemoration of his Finanna Fail party’s 1916 Easter uprising, he added that it was “a fair conclusion to attempts to limit the potential destructiveness of Brexit on this island”. Mr Martin said: ‘It is important to say that very serious damage can occur if we continue to see people trying to use Brexit as a problem to create points of contention or by presenting every problem as a fight to zero sum and win-lose. “When this approach is taken in relation to UK-EU relations, the damage it causes is primarily economic. “When it comes to distorting the arrangements for Northern Ireland, the damage can go much further.”

8:11 am update: get over it! Juncker admits the BIG Brexit mistake – “I shouldn’t have listened to Cameron!” In a huge revelation, the former EU chief admitted he had not done enough to prevent the UK from leaving the bloc. Commenting on his position, Juncker also insisted that he was not defending the EU’s point of view in the UK. Speaking today, he claimed he was too silent throughout the debate over the UK’s departure from the EU. Speaking to The i newspaper, the former Commission President claimed that the British public had been misled. He added: “I shouldn’t have listened to David Cameron “He told me not to interfere in the debate in the UK, not to come to London, not to do interviews with the British press. “I made a mistake because I did not defend the EU point of view in the UK. “They asked me to shut up, so I shut up. “It’s something I criticize myself for. “I should have spoken rather than remain silent.” 8am update: EU land release to UK £ 4bn in arm, new study finds The new report, released today by the Center for Business and Economic Research (CEBR), examines the impact of exiting the bloc so far in the three and a half months since the end of the transition period on December 31, 2020. Specifically, the analysis examines the impact on exports and import substitutes, the impact of early vaccine deployment, and the impact of regulatory and other changes. In his report, author Douglas McWilliams, executive vice president of CEBR, points out that it is “still too early” to arrive at a “definitive view” based on two months of business data. He says: “Since a significant part of the impact of the loss of EU exports will be offset by the production of import substitutes, we estimate that the initial negative effect on GDP will be a reduction in about 0.5% compared to what might have happened otherwise. “ However, he adds, “This ignores the impact of faster vaccine roll-out and new opportunities for trade and deregulation that may emerge and that could easily more than compensate for that. ‘We estimate that the impact of deploying the vaccination program earlier than what would have been possible if the UK had participated in the EU program will give the UK economy a one-time boost of around 2% in 2021. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos