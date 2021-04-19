Pressure on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel visit to India amid rise of Covid





Sources said Mr Johnson was keen to keep his meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Strong points Boris Johnson is keen to keep his date with PM Modi: sources

Labor wondered why Mr Johnson couldn’t meet PM Modi online

India has reported more than 2 lakh of cases per day in the past four days London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to cancel his April 25 visit to India, which is battling a surge in Covid. The opposition Labor Party has asked why Mr Johnson cannot meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi online to discuss bilateral relations. “The government is telling people not to travel if you don’t absolutely have to travel and I don’t see why the Prime Minister cannot conduct business with the Indian government through Zoom. So many of us are doing it these days. “here. and I think the Prime Minister, all of us in public life, must try to lead by example, so I would much prefer the Prime Minister to do it by Zoom rather than by going to India”, Labor Party Ghost Communities secretary Steve Reed said. Sources have indicated that the British Prime Minister is keen to maintain his meeting with Prime Minister Modi. The visit, previously postponed from a Republic Day tour in January, is the British Prime Minister’s first major bilateral visit outside Europe since the British general election in December 2019 and the conclusion of the transition period of Brexit at the end of December 2020. Mr Johnson is set to agree on a 2030 roadmap for relaunching India-UK relations, which encompasses trade and investment, technology collaboration and climate action, the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement on Thursday. Previously, Downing Street had confirmed that due to the pandemic COVID-19 crisis in India, the British Prime Minister decided to shorten the duration of his planned visit and conclude his meetings in one day – on Monday April 26. Questions are being asked as to why India is not already on the UK travel ‘red list’. For anyone traveling from any of the 39 “Red List” countries, including Brazil and Pakistan, a 10-day hotel quarantine is a must. Scientists have warned Britain may consider a third wave of Covid cases if the necessary precautions are not in place, even as the country emerges from a second extended phased lockdown. Non-essential stores, pubs, hair salons only opened recently after three months of closure on April 12. People are only allowed to socialize outside for a meal or drink outside of a pub. Indoor entertainment venues remain closed. The double mutant virus is of particular concern to scientists. Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College, in an interview with BBC News, said: “I think we should be terribly concerned about the double mutant virus. moment and give us a third wave. They are a worry. “ A recent statement from the Indian High Commission said the trip was still underway. “Prime Minister Johnson’s visit is expected to positively transform partnership across a wide range of issues and areas related to defense and security, the Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean (WIOR), trade and investment, healthcare, climate change, and people-to-people relationships India and the UK are close to agreeing on a roadmap for the future relationship by 2030. The vision by 2030 is to strengthen and energize people-to-people relations; revive trade, investment and technological collaboration; strengthen defense and security cooperation and closer engagement on regional issues, including the region the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific. The India-UK partnership for climate action, clean energy and health care is focused on mutual benefit and a better world, “the statement said.

