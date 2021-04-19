Sound Off for Monday April 19 | Notice





THE KING OF LIARS

To the delusional Sunday fool who can’t get out of the election, who thinks they were all crazy and dumb for thinking Trump was the worst president we’ve ever had, and begged us to check his His toll … His toll is 30,573 false or misleading statements during his four years in the White House, according to the Washington Post, and hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States as a direct result of his mismanagement of the pandemic. Comically, he had a lot of fun about Obamas’ golfing habits and promised that he would work so hard for us if he was elected that he wouldn’t have time to play golf. Then, after being elected, this serial liar visited his golf properties hundreds of times, costing us taxpayers at least $ 150 million. Trump was the champion when it came to lying. This is his record. He deserved to lose his re-election. To move on.

THAT’S WHY The president wearing a mask in the cemetery because he had the press and the secret service with him.

SOUTH

RETURN TO THE GOLDEN AGE It’s no surprise that Republicans in the House and Republicans in the Senate have opposed the Democratic House, which passed equal pay bills this week. This bill empowers workers. And the last thing Republicans want is to give workers any power. If Republicans had their way, unions would be banned and child labor laws repealed. The minimum wage, already a joke, would be removed and companies would be able to discipline and fire employees for whatever reason they choose, whether justified or not. And despite all of this, there are millions of regular workers in this country who are still so stupid that they vote for the people who would do that.

THE ONE WHO WILL NOT BE NAMED It’s back to “Only in America”. “Mad as Hell on Manchester” will tell her I feel the same as she did about her president who went up there and lied to people, saying he didn’t believe in fracking his whole life . He told people the border was blocked. I can’t bear to say in his name or any other name or even watch them so that you can tell your president and you can tell yourself all the lies I want but President Trump who was our better president than us have never had other than Kennedy, Lincoln and Truman. . Thank you. I’ll be very happy when we get rid of it in 2024 and find Trump.

AND HERE WE ARRIVE. Now the Republican Party is Trump’s party. if you noticed that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene presented a caucus that will be “America First”. It’s a white supremacist thing that goes back to Donald Trump’s problem with former President Barack Obama, who is twice as smart as Donald Trump ever had. This is what it was about today.

ANGRY ON ACRES

BIDEN = RESPECTI to see in Sound Off that half-minded Republicans have always knocked Joe Biden down. Well, I’ll tell you something – Joe Bidens is a great man, a great man. He treats people with respect.

DO IT YOURSELF

This is for the person from Sunday’s Sound Off complaining about the lack of old TV shows. He or she is tired of the new ones. They have an antenna so that they can watch television with their mom. My suggestion is to go to Walmart, Kmart, Target, one of those big box stores and get your basic DVD player. You can get one for under $ 40 and stock up on DVDs. Many classics are available on DVD. If you can’t find them in the store, order them through catalogs and online. I haven’t had television in years. I cut the cord in 2008. I have a shelf of classic DVD movies to rival anything the Turner Classic Movie station would do. I have boxes from the old Smash Abbott and Costello TV show. You name him? I get it.

MASK UPHi, to “I Dont Get It:” You are protected by your shots but it is not enough for everyone. So please put on your mask and have a nice day. Take care of others.

DELCO GRANNY

DONNIE’S BIG ONEThis is “surrounded by idiots”. I think Donald Trump was not only the worst president but one of the worst human beings, but while you are at it and making a list of all of his accomplishments, don’t forget to add to that list of l insurrection of January 6. one of his accomplishments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos