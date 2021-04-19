Xi Jinping: Did former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao just subtly criticize the president?

A poignant tribute to his mother, who died in December, Wen’s essay addressed how his father, a teacher, was persecuted during the political and social upheaval of China’s decade-long Cultural Revolution. During this time, he was placed under house arrest and subjected to brutal interrogations, reprimands and beatings. After a particularly violent beating, his father’s face was so swollen it blocked his view, Wen wrote.

And at the end of the essay, Wen presented a vision for an ideal China – a vision that seemed to imply that the current state of the country does not meet the expectations of the 78-year-old.

“In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice,” Wen wrote. “There should always be respect for the will of the people, humanity and the nature of human beings. There should always be youth, freedom and a spirit of struggle.”

While for foreigners his criticism may be so subtle that it does not deserve censorship, for followers close to Chinese politics, an intervention by a party alumnus like Wen is remarkable, especially since the government suppresses the slightest deviations from the official narrative in the preparation of the centenary of the Communist Party in July.

“Given the political climate, his speaking out in itself is an important act – and a veiled criticism of Xi,” said Wu Qiang, political analyst in Beijing.

Chinese Premier from 2003 to 2013, Wen was widely regarded as a reformist and relatively liberal figure in China’s leadership. He was once a key aide to Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang, who was purged for opposing the violent crackdown on protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

And it has already been censored: In a 2010 interview, Wen told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that free speech was “indispensable” and that the Chinese people’s wishes for democracy and freedom were “overwhelming.” After briefly going viral, the video was removed from the Chinese internet.

Compared to those comments, Wen’s essay this week is much milder, but the climate has changed dramatically, with free speech and aspirations for democracy and freedom having taken a heavy hit under Xi.

The Boao Forum for Asia is back and ready to give the world an idea of ​​what trade with China will look like after the pandemic.

After missing 2020 as Covid-19 has taken hold of the world, Boao returns this year to the Chinese province of Hainan. Organizers claim the event is the largest “offline” conference in the world this year, according to Chinese state media. Some 4,000 people – including representatives from various international organizations, businesses and the media – are in person, with many more participating online.

China’s ambitious plans for its digital yuan, of which Beijing began rolling out a test version last year, have already generated some buzz. Li Bao, vice-governor of the People’s Bank of China, insisted on Sunday evening that the purpose of the digital version of the yuan was not to replace the US dollar or any other currency. The country wants to “let the market decide,” he said.

In Boao this week, attention will also be on whether top American entrepreneurs and investors grab the headlines as the United States continues to have a tumultuous relationship with China. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are both expected to attend. Meanwhile, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, are expected to speak on a panel Monday night.

– By Jill Disis and Laura He

Young feminists fight against nationalist trolls

About a dozen prominent young Chinese feminists have had their accounts on social media platforms deleted after being the target of relentless chauvinistic and misogynistic attacks by predominantly male nationalist users.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it,” said Liang Xiaowen, who lost access to his account after more than a week of abuse. “The slander against me has continued online, but I can’t even defend myself.”

Liang said she and other feminists were “collectively silenced by an internet crackdown that struck like a tsunami.”

Liang Xiaomen, a Chinese feminist living in New York City, is suing Chinese social media site Weibo for deleting her account.

It’s not the first time either. In recent years, an army of nationalist influencers and their supporters have become powerful assistants to the government-employed censors who control the internet in China, invading those who speak out and intimidating them into silence.

The Chinese feminist movement – already subjected to severe repression under Xi Jinping – is the latest target in a vast online crusade against voices deemed “unpatriotic”. The trolls sift through years of posts on feminist social media accounts, looking for any suggestion of a supposedly “anti-China” opinion.

Sometimes, as in Liang’s case, even supporting the victims of harassment is enough to trigger a wave of personal attacks.

But Liang refuses to be silenced. In a rare step, she filed a civil action this week against social media giant Weibo, demanding the recovery of her account.

“I want to show everyone that there is still more we can do to try and preserve the space that we have created together. I don’t want to give up, ”she said.

Quoted and noted

“China and the United States are determined to cooperate with each other and with other countries to combat the climate crisis.”

– It wasn’t the most exciting text, but a deal signed on Sunday by Chinese and US climate negotiators is the first positive development in bilateral relations since US President Joe Biden took office. Observers have has long emphasized climate as a potential area for cooperation although deep disagreements remain over trade, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

