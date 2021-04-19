Course record still intact: Biden on disappointing first golf outing as president | Joe biden





During the presidential election campaign of the past few years, one of Joe Bidens’ strongest arguments to voters was that he was not Donald Trump.

After engaging in the former guy’s favorite pastime with his presidency’s first golf trip on Saturday, he finds he still isn’t.

The course record was still intact, Biden joked to reporters after a seemingly disappointing round with advisor Steve Ricchetti and his late son Beaus, stepfather Ron Olivere at the Wilmington, Delaware country club.

Unlike the avid golf enthusiast Trump, whose frequent trips to the fairways during his one tenure are matched only by his excessive exaggerations and outright lies about his accomplishments, Biden has never claimed to be an avid follower or a prolific player. Game.

He and his wife Jill have been members of the club in his hometown since 2014, according to the Wilmington New Journal, and reportedly reached a handicap of 10 in 2016.

But that same year, as Trump ran for office and Biden pondered his own political future, he told then Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny: If you want to keep your golf handicap, don’t show up. to the presidency.

During an average round with Kenny at the taoiseachs field in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Biden was asked how his golf game was going. Fortunately, politics are better, replied the then US vice president.

Since then, Biden has been more of a casual player, and until Saturday he had not visited a golf course since his inauguration on January 20.

By this point in his own presidency, Trump had already recorded 19 separate golf course visits, mostly to resorts he owned, such as Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla., And the Trump National Course in Potomac, in Virginia, according to the website. trumpgolfcount.com.

After promising voters he would be too busy to play, Trump racked up some 300 rounds of golf in 150 visits over the four years of his administration, costing taxpayers nearly $ 146 million, according to the website.

Trump, meanwhile, fiercely criticized the golfing habits of Obama, another sports-loving president who admitted an honest 13 as a handicap in 2016. Trump, who claims a 2.8 handicap, has attacked Obama about golf at least 27 times on Twitter, according to sports blog SBNation.

A CNN fact check last year, however, found that Trump had played far more often than his predecessor, including Memorial Day weekend as coronavirus deaths in the United States approached 100,000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos