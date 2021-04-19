‘It’s a criminal act’ – Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Boris Johnson and other key figures react to European Super League invented by rivals Leeds United





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have opposed new plans for the European Super League. Pic: Getty Reports emerged on Sunday that the so-called big six of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham intended to join a rebel competition. Those plans were confirmed that night, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid joining as founding clubs with three other clubs expected to follow ahead of the inaugural season. The reaction was both fierce and swift, with the great Liverpool Carragher targeting his former club on Twitter after confirming his plans. What an embarrassment we have become @LFC, he said. Think of all the people who have come before us to this club and who would also be embarrassed. #SuperLeague. Former Arsenal and City defender Bacary Sagna said: Oooook … I think I’m going to stop watching football … because the football I know is not football anymore. Former City player Micah Richards said the idea was an absolute disgrace earlier today and former United captain Roy Keane said the move came down to money, to greed. Neville said he was appalled at the developments, which he said are driven by greed. I’ve been a Manchester United fan for 40 years, but I’m disgusted, absolutely disgusted, the former England and United defender told Sky Sports. It is an absolute disgrace. Honestly, we have to fight the power in this club country at the top of this league, and that includes my club. The motivation is greed. Deduct all the points from them tomorrow, put them at the bottom of the league and take the money away from them. Seriously, you have to dab on this. It’s criminal. It is a criminal act against football fans in this country. Deduct points, deduct money and punish them. Enough is enough. There isn’t a football fan in this country who won’t listen to this conversation and these announcements. It’s about disowning your own club, this. Let them go their separate ways but punish them right away. If they announce that a letter of intent has been signed, these six clubs, they should be severely punished. Massive fines, point deductions, take titles away. Give the title to Burnley, let Fulham stand. Relegate Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal. These three clubs, with their history in this country, are the ones that should suffer the most. The history and traditions that run through these three clubs are absolutely huge and I appreciate it, but they leave a lot to be desired right now. Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani responded on social media by tweeting: “Well said Gary.” Neville also believes the timing is rough, coming in the midst of a pandemic and just ahead of an early announcement from European governing body UEFA on Monday detailing changes to the Champions League format. He said: Seriously, in the midst of a pandemic, an economic crisis, football clubs at the National League level go bankrupt, players on leave, clubs at the forefront of League one and two, and this lot is getting calls from Zoom to separate and fundamentally. create more greed? Joke. I would like to think Manchester United and Liverpool would stand there in the face of this and say something is wrong here. Let’s work with the game to try to get a better competition, a better Champions League. I am not against the modernization of competitions but it is a catch. The timing is awful. What world are these people living in that think they can move this forward right now? As the news officially broke overnight, a clearly angry Neville responded to Liverpool’s statement with a quote from their great former manager, Bill Shankly. It read: Socialism in which I believe is not really politics. It’s a way of life. I believe the only way to live and be successful is collective effort, with everyone working for each other, everyone helping each other and everyone having a share of the rewards at the end of the day. It might take a lot, but it’s the way I see football and the way I see life. The news sparked backlash from politicians and footballers alike, including Prime Minister Johnson. Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging to football and we support the football authorities in their action, he wrote on Twitter ahead of the confirmation on Sunday evening. They would strike at the heart of the national game, and concern fans across the country. Affected clubs should respond to their supporters and the wider football community before taking any further action. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also commented on the matter, saying any decision should involve fans. Football supporters are the heart of our national sport and all important decisions must have their support, he said in a statement. With many fans, we are concerned that this plan could create a closed store at the top of our national game. Sustainability, integrity and fair competition are absolutely essential and anything that undermines that is deeply troubling and damaging to football. We have a football pyramid where funds from the world-famous Premier League flow into leagues and into local communities. I would be bitterly disappointed to see action that destroys this. MP Damian Collins, former chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, said: The idea of ​​creating a closed franchise league of elite football clubs must be stopped. This is a proposition interested in a small number of clubs seeking to maximize their income to the global football audience, and to the detriment of all others. Former Football Association and Manchester City chairman David Bernstein has said he is truly ashamed of the six Premier League clubs who have agreed to join a European Super League. Bernstein told Radio Four: I’m ashamed. I have supported Manchester City my whole life. It’s a club that I love. But I’m really ashamed, because I know Gary Neville said he was talking about his former club Manchester United, and I’m thinking of Jamie Carragher and Liverpool. I’m ashamed because clubs with this story should have a big responsibility for the rest of the game. The Labor Parties Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, home to two of the founding Super League clubs in Manchester United and Manchester City, tweeted: That phrase that games gone have always bothered me. But with VAR and now this, nothing else sums up where we are better. This is the sentence of the day. #TheGamesGone

