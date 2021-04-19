Covid-19 LIVE: Lockdown announced in Delhi until next Monday

India’s national capital has been placed under curfew after the Covid-19 positivity rate reached 30% in Delhi. It reports a surge in cases as the daily number of infections has hovered above 25,000. Until now, the curfew has been limited to nights only. Meanwhile, the national tally crossed the 15 million mark after adding 273,810 new cases to its tally.

Given the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a key meeting at 11:30 am today.

The global situation was also similar as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) epidemic continued to gain momentum. The week that ended April 18 saw the highest number of people infected in the world. According to the John Hopkins tally, more than 5.2 million people around the world have contracted the infection in the past seven days. This was a 12% increase in cases from the previous week, which cast doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The total number of cases worldwide has exceeded 141 million and the number of deaths has risen to more than 3 million.

In the United States, authorities have given half of Americans 18 years of age or older at least one dose of the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the decision on how to resume shooting from Johnson & Johnson would likely come by Friday.

Hong Kong is set to ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20.