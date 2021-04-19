Politics
Covid-19 LIVE: Lockdown announced in Delhi until next Monday
- The total number of cases worldwide has exceeded 141 million and the number of deaths has risen to more than 3 million.
India’s national capital has been placed under curfew after the Covid-19 positivity rate reached 30% in Delhi. It reports a surge in cases as the daily number of infections has hovered above 25,000. Until now, the curfew has been limited to nights only. Meanwhile, the national tally crossed the 15 million mark after adding 273,810 new cases to its tally.
Given the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a key meeting at 11:30 am today.
The global situation was also similar as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) epidemic continued to gain momentum. The week that ended April 18 saw the highest number of people infected in the world. According to the John Hopkins tally, more than 5.2 million people around the world have contracted the infection in the past seven days. This was a 12% increase in cases from the previous week, which cast doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight.
In the United States, authorities have given half of Americans 18 years of age or older at least one dose of the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the decision on how to resume shooting from Johnson & Johnson would likely come by Friday.
Hong Kong is set to ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20.
APR 19, 2021 2:01 PM EST
Are private offices allowed to open in Delhi?
Delhi will enter a six-day lockdown from Monday evening to halt transmission of Covid-19 cases, which have increased exponentially, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Read more
APR 19, 2021 1:16 PM EST
People are flouting social distancing standards outside liquor stores
As the Delhi government announces a six-day lockdown, people gather outside a liquor store in Khan Market and other parts of Delhi.
APR 19, 2021 1:03 PM EST
Wedding cap set at 50 people
During curfew, movement of people for wedding-related gatherings of up to 50 people. However, authorization is subject to the production of an electronic or hard copy of the marriage card. For gatherings related to the funeral, 20 people will be allowed, the Delhi government said.
APR 19, 2021 1:00 p.m. EST
Religious places must remain open, but no visitors are allowed
The media have also been exempted from lockodwn’s restrictions, the Delhi government said. No restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement / transport of essential goods. No separate authorization / e-pass required for such movements. Religious places are allowed to open, but no visitors are allowed.
APR 19, 2021 12:57 PM EST
People coming from, going to airports, train station, ISBT are allowed to travel
People coming from or going to airports, train stations, ISBTs authorized to travel on presentation of a valid ticket. Officials of diplomat officers from various countries as well as persons holding constitutional office exempted on production of valid identity document: Delhi Govt
APR 19, 2021 12:51 p.m. EST
Delhi government exempts medical staff and patients from WHP
Private medical personnel exempt on condition of valid identity document. Pregnant / patient women requesting medical assistance with an attendant are exempt but will need to present a valid ID. Those who undergo testing / vaccinations are also exempt from the lockdown restrictions.
APR 19, 2021 12:44 p.m. EST
Call with joined hands, don’t leave Delhi: Kejriwal to migrants
Kejriwal calls on migrant workers not to leave Delhi as he announces a lockdown for a week. “I’m calling you with folded hands. It’s a small lockdown, only for 6 days. Don’t leave Delhi and go,” he said.
APR 19, 2021 12:42 PM EST
Lockout period will be used to organize oxygen: Kejriwal
The next six days will be used to organize oxygen and medication for Covid-19 patients, Kejriwal said in a briefing today. “In the next 6 days we will organize more beds in Delhi. We thank the central government for helping us. The lockdown period will be used to organize oxygen, medicine. I ask everyone to follow the guidelines “, did he declare.
APR 19, 2021 12:37 PM EST
How to apply for an electronic pass in Delhi
The weeklong curfew will begin at 10 p.m. tonight. Click here to find out how to get e-passes.
APR 19, 2021 12:34 PM EST
If 25,000 patients come every day, the system will collapse: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warns the system will collapse if the nation’s capital continues to climb at a similar rate. “In the past 24 hours, approximately 23,500 cases have been reported. In the past 3 to 4 days, approximately 25,000 cases have been reported. The rate of positivity and infection has increased. If 25,000 patients come each time day, the system will collapse, there will be a shortage of beds. ”he said in a meeting
APR 19, 2021 12:31 PM EST
Essential services exempt from foreclosure in Delhi
Essential services, food services and medical services will continue. Weddings can be organized with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for this. A detailed order will be issued shortly: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
APR 19, 2021 11:19 AM EST
Delhi under curfew until Monday as Covid-19 situation worsens
The Delhi government is imposing a curfew in the nation’s capital from today until Monday.
APR 19, 2021 10:57 AM EST
PM Modi to chair key meeting today on Covid-19 situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the Covid-19 situation at 11:30 a.m. today, ANI news agency reported.
APR 19, 2021 9:57 AM EST
Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for Covid-19
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal tested positive for Covid 19.
APR 19, 2021 9:39 a.m. EST
ICMR tests 13,56,133 samples per day
India is testing 26,78,94,549 samples tested for Covid-19 as of April 18. Among them, 13,56,133 samples were tested on Sunday, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).
APR 19, 2021 9:27 AM EST
India: Covid-19 total crosses 15 million mark
India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 15 million mark after 273,810 people tested positive for the viral infection in a single day. The death toll increased by 1,619 and currently stands at 178,769.
APR 19, 2021 9:23 AM EST
Thane registers 5,013 new cases of coronavirus
With the addition of 5,013 new cases of coronavirus, the number of infections in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 4,16,381, an official said on Monday.
APR 19, 2021 8:33 AM EST
Mumbai wears desert look as statewide restrictions continue
APR 19, 2021 7:37 AM EST
JD (U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19
Former Minister and Member of Parliament for Janata Dal (United), Mewalal Choudhary, has died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Patna, Bihar.
APR 19, 2021 7:34 AM EST
China reports 11 new cases of Covid-19 compared to 16 a day earlier
Mainland China recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 on April 18, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.
