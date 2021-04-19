Trump casts long shadow early on 2022 Georgia statewide campaigns





Former Democrat and State Representative Vernon Jones autographed one of his political signs on Friday after announcing his intention to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the May 2022 Republican primary. Stanley Dunlap / Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s 2022 election season begins early, now with a former Democratic lawmaker turned Republican after endorsing Donald Trump by announcing his attempt to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the primary.

Former State Representative Vernon Jones has said as governor he will be the flagship of the Trump-led Republican faction and that he is the only candidate who can beat Stacey Abrams, the frontrunner to make a another race as a Democratic challenger for the governor.

Jones will try to capitalize on the still seething anger among Trump’s loyalists after the former president demanded Kemp’s resignation for refusing to reverse his 2020 Georgia election loss to President Joe Biden.

Georgia’s high-end challenge highlights a wave of campaign announcements for the 2022 election cycle, which also includes contests for a seat in the U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general, and others statewide races on the ballot.

On Friday, dozens of people and media gathered in Liberty Plaza outside the Georgia Capitol as Jones attacked his former political party’s liberal agenda, the media and “waking up” to business.

He criticized Kemp for refusing to call for a special legislative session to challenge Trump’s election loss on November 3 in Georgia.

If elected, Jones said he plans to get rid of the $ 104 million national voting system first used in 2020, a target of many Trump allies who have peddled unfounded conspiracy theories according to which the voting machines returned thousands of votes in favor of Biden.

“Georgia deserves a transparent government that understands that it works for the people, not the other way around,” Jones said. “The governor’s office has failed to fight for you and for me. He let down those of us who value our freedoms, our Constitution and the right to free, fair and transparent elections.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here in the middle of a battle that will determine not only the future of Georgia, but also the future of America and our great experiment known as democracy,” added Jones.

In January, Jones said he was joining the Republican Party after months of playing Trump rallies and speaking out at the GOP convention, ending a long and difficult relationship with his fellow Democrats.

The former DeKalb County CEO faces an uphill battle to topple Kemp, which has galvanized his base as they fight Democrats, various businesses and others over the state’s new voting law, which, according to Trump, should be more restrictive.

Kemps’s campaign fired a quick salvo at Jones’ voting record, pointing out that it doesn’t align with the conservative values ​​Jones says he fights for.

“Vernon Jones is a longtime Democrat, voted for Barack Obama, supported gun control and voted against Georgia’s heartbeat bill. He’s not a Republican, and he’s certainly not a Tory, ”said Kemp campaign manager Bobby Saparow. “Assuming he actually stays in the running, we are eager to compare Governor Kemp’s Tory success with Vernon Jones’ liberal and corrupt tenure in public life.”

County Republican groups gathered over the weekend, with several across Georgia passing resolutions criticizing Kemp for failing to do more to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Jones could become a thorn alongside Kemp if he was the sole Republican challenger, said Charles Bullock, professor of political science at the University of Georgia.

No sitting Georgia governor has lost a primary since the state recaptured incumbents for re-election after 1974, he noted.

“I suspect there will be other challengers,” Bullock said of Jones’ chances. “And the others may have a stronger claim on Republican loyalty, having been Republicans much longer than Vernon.”

Heavy electoral cycle of 2022

US Senator Raphael Warnock is barely three months into his tenure and challengers are already lining up to run against him next year.

Warnock and US Senator Jon Ossoff have achieved historic victories in Georgia as the two Democrats upset incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Jan.5 runoff.

So far, Republicans Kelvin King and Latham Saddler have announced campaigns for the seat formerly held by Senator Johnny Isakson, who stepped down in 2019 due to health complications.

And two Republicans have lined up to take on GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has endured harsh criticism from members of his own party for failing to overturn the presidential election results. Congressman Jody Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, has announced plans to challenge Raffensperger, as has former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr is bracing for a challenge announced by Democratic State Senator Jen Jordan, who is a Sandy Springs attorney. And Atlanta attorney Charlie Bailey is seeking rematch with Carr following his loss in the 2018 election.

There will also likely be a new Senate leader with a senior assistant to Republican Lt. Geoff Duncan, saying he is unlikely to pursue a second term.

And several state lawmakers have expressed interest in running for Georgia’s labor commissioner after incumbent Republican Mark Butler faced heavy criticism in the 2021 legislature over delays in processing benefits. of unemployment throughout the pandemic.

One of the benefits of getting into a political race early is avoiding a situation where someone who would have supported them has already committed to supporting another candidate, Bullock said.

It also gives you the opportunity to start your campaign and accept speaking engagements if you broadcast statewide, Bullock said.

