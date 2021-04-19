Chinas Xi to deliver speech on Tuesday; Trade tensions: Boao update

Journalists at the 2021 annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province on April 18. Photographer: AFP / Getty Images Photographer: AFP / Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping to do so will address the annual Boao Forum on Tuesday and his video address will address the risks and challenges facing the world, as well as his country’s proposed solutions to overcome them.

Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered this week in the tropical island province of Hainan for the forum, with discussions encompassing topics ranging from digital currencies to carbon neutrality and the economic prospects of a post-world world. pandemic.

Billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum, the event kicked off Sunday and is expected to run through Wednesday. On the first day of the conference, a senior Chinese central bank official said the nation’s goal of internationalizing its currency was not to replace the dollar and that efforts to create a digital yuan were aimed at home use.

Bloomberg News caught the pulse of the event throughout the forum. Updated at 4:45 p.m. in Beijing.

What to watch:

Click on here for the agenda, here for the latest list of delegates

China’s central bank governor Yi Gang to speak at a carbon neutrality panel Tuesday at 4 p.m. local time

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Ray Dalio and Stephen Schwarzman among speakers on a panel on the global economic outlook, Monday at 8 p.m. local time

China’s deputy securities regulator Fang Xinghai is due to speak at a panel on financial openness at 8 p.m. local time on Monday

PBOC Vice Governor Larry Fink Li Bo, former PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan speaking at a pension reform panel Tuesday at 8 p.m. local time

A look at China green goals; first quarter economic performance

Latest developments:

Xi to address Chinese solutions to global problems

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin gave a taste of what Xi will discuss during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday. Xi’s keynote address will address the risks and challenges facing the world, as well as the solutions China can offer to promote development and prosperity, the spokesperson said.

“It reflects the world’s aspiration to cope with change and strengthen global governance,” Wang said. “China hopes that all parties will have a full discussion and make plans for better development and to create a better future for Asia and the world.”

Wang declined to identify the second senior official who said media reports indicated will attend the forum in person, specifying that the ministry would release the information “in due course”.

JD.com sees encouraging signs as poorer consumers spend

Chinese low-income households are a recovery in spending bodes well for the economy’s overall consumption and signals a more balanced recovery, said the chief economist of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc.

The top earners of the nation’s largest cities increased their spending during the pandemic last year to splurge in luxury goods and electronics such as phones and computers, Shen Jianguang said in an interview with the Forum. Boao. The engine of consumption is now starting to shift to smaller cities, he said.

“Recently a lot of people have started to work and all the stores are open,” he said. Consumption is “more geared towards basic goods and less discretionary goods” and spending in Tier 3 and 4 cities is increasing, he said.

Maersk’s Chinese CEO calls politicization of trade ‘a big pity’

The business community was happy to see Europe and China come to the Comprehensive Investment Agreement, but “then we saw that the political differences somehow created problems that could make a speedy ratification difficult. get it, “according to Jens Eskelund, CEO of China shipping company AP Moller – Maersk A / S.

Esekelund is also vice president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

“I think it’s something the EU Chamber of Commerce sees as a worrying trend that trade sometimes gets politicized and political differences spill over into the trade arena. This is something that we think is very unfortunate, ”he said during a panel at the Boao Forum. “Our hope is that, whatever the current differences, it will be possible for both sides to find some kind of common ground leading to ratification.

In a position paper published in September 2020, 43% of chamber members indicated that the business environment had become increasingly politicized compared to the previous year.

Lily: Europe’s contested deal with China sends warning to Joe Biden

Crowded rooms, few masks

The Boao Forum is the first major offline event in China this year, with over 2,000 people in attendance. It’s less than in previous years, but it’s still a shock to suddenly find yourself in an environment with people crammed into boardrooms, or in a press room with reporters in a hurry cheek by jowl. While there are still signs of the pandemic, including plastic barriers on dinner tables, a big visual surprise is the number of people not wearing masks.

Although there are hardly any cases of the virus in China, the country’s efforts to deal with the return to normal are still a process of trial and error. Initially, the Boao Forum demanded that all journalists present be vaccinated. But that was quickly canceled, probably because there wasn’t enough time for everyone to get the necessary two hits. Still, all participants were required to be tested for the virus before coming to Boao, and then another when they arrived. So even as the masks gradually peel off and life returns to normal, there is still a long way to go.

Boao’s forum returns after a break

China is signaling that it is open for business with the resumption of the much-publicized Boao Forum for Asia, an opportunity for the government to redouble its efforts to attract foreign investors to a post-pandemic world. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers at the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, April 19. Photographer: VCG / Getty Images

The digital yuan will not replace the dollar

China’s goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at home use, a senior central bank official said. said Sunday.

“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have repeatedly said that this is a natural process and that our goal is not to replace the US dollar or other international currencies,” Li Bo, deputy, said on Sunday. Governor of the People’s Bank of China.

Internationalizing yuan top priority, says economist

China’s financial sector’s top priority is to promote the global use of its currency and open up financial markets, instead of digitizing the yuan, said Wu Xiaoqiu, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Renmin University of China. .

“World history tells us that the financial opening of a country always begins with the liberalization of the currency,” Wu said during a press at the Boao forum. “The main task now is not to focus so much on digital currency.”

China should strive to allow free cross-border movement of capital and greater exchange rate flexibility, Wu said. The country’s economy is strong enough and the liberalization of the yuan exchange rate should not. lead to a sudden depreciation crisis of the yuan, he added.

CanSino closely monitors vaccine safety

CanSino Biologics Inc. is monitoring its Covid-19 vaccine more carefully after cases of blood clots forced other suppliers to suspend inoculations. “We are just watching more carefully,” CanSino Chairman Yu Xuefeng said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum.

The comments come as a Johnson & Johnson vaccine was cut short in Europe after U.S. officials suspended vaccinations to investigate blood clots suffered by six women.

