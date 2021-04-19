Too bad religious political parties abuse Islam: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s file photo Prime Minister Imran Khan vows to lead campaign against blasphemy across the world Sadly political and religious parties are abusing Islam which is harming our country, Prime Minister said Minister Imran Note that a sustained campaign is a lasting solution that will prevent Western nations from harming the feelings of Muslims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged Monday to lead a sustained campaign against blasphemy across the world while regretting that “political and religious parties are unfortunately abusing Islam, which is harming our country”.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Margalla Avenue project in Islamabad, the prime minister said the western world is least affected by the protests taking place in Pakistan.

Read more: 11 police officers held hostage by TLP banned in Lahore released: Sheikh Rasheed

“We are only hurting ourselves,” said the Prime Minister.

Rather, he pledged to lead a campaign against the type of blasphemous content that has sparked protests across the country in recent days, claiming lives and numerous injuries.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan was founded on the basis of Islam.

“I want to make it clear that we love our Prophet Mohammad (peace_be_upon_him). I have not seen so much affection and respect for the Holy Prophet (pbuh) in any country other than Pakistan,” said the Prime Minister. minister.

“We all have the same goal, but it’s a shame that many times our love [for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)] is misused. Does the government not care about [this issue]? Do we not suffer when the honor of our Prophet (pbuh) is insulted? Who decides that? Has anyone torn the heart of another to see who loves the Prophet (pbuh) the most? Asked rhetorically the Prime Minister.

“When we abuse it [sentiment], we do not benefit our religion. It leads to crime in the country. It doesn’t hurt them [the blasphemers], it hurts our own country, ”he said.

I promise the nation that if there is anyone who will lead a global campaign on this issue, it is me. This campaign is already underway. We will bring together the leaders of the Muslim countries and present our case to the United Nations and the European Union in order to be heard effectively, the Prime Minister promised.

Read more: PM Imran Khan realizes a revolution in the Margalla Avenue project

“Our campaign will make a difference. At some point, people in the West will think twice before insulting the honor of our Prophet (pbuh),” he added.

Prime Minister Imran stressed that such a campaign is the only lasting solution. it will prevent Western nations from harming the feelings of Muslims around the world.

“Destruction [of public and private property] in our own country, there is no answer to this solution. The West doesn’t care. We are hurting our own country, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos