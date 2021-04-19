PM Modi to interact with the main doctors at 4:30 p.m. on Covid-19; videoconference with the largest pharmaceutical companies scheduled at 6





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading doctors across the country via video conference on Monday on the current Covid-19 situation in the country. The interaction is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PM Modi will also discuss the situation with the largest pharmaceutical companies via video conference at 6 p.m. Also Read: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels visit to India due to current Covid-19 situation The meeting comes on a day when India reported 273,810 new Covid-19 infections, its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic and has now reported more than 15 million infections, a second in total only to states -United. Also see: India’s double mutant virus explained; can he escape the vaccine? The Union Health Ministry also reported 1,619 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 178,769. India has the fourth-highest death toll after the United States, Brazil and Mexico – even though, with nearly 1.4 billion people, its population is much larger than any of these country. Many state governments, including the worst-hit Maharashtra, have already announced a series of brakes to stem the spread of the infection. The closure of most industries, businesses and public places Wednesday evening will last 15 days. The national capital, Delhi, was also subject to a weeklong lockdown from Monday evening due to an explosive surge in Covid-19 cases. Delhi has reported 25,462 cases and 161 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He told a press conference that Delhi was facing shortages of oxygen and some medicines. I am not saying the system has collapsed, but it has reached its limits, Kejriwal said, adding that harsh measures were needed to prevent a collapse of the health care system. Also Read: Covid-19 Lockdown in Delhi From Tonight. Here is what remains exempt Maharashtra and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 78.58% of new Covid-19 cases reported in one day, the Union Ministry of Health said on Monday. The other states on the list are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The total number of active cases in India has reached 19,29,329 and now includes 12.81 percent of the country’s total infections, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Earlier today, PM Modi chaired an important meeting on the Covid-19 situation at 11:30 am. The meeting was called after several senior ministers complained about a shortage of essentials such as oxygen supplies and medicines and requested intervention from the Center. On Sunday, PM Modi reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Varanasi. During the discussion, the Prime Minister stressed that everyone should follow the “distance of two meters and the mask is essential”.

