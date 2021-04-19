Radical Islamist party frees 11 Pakistani police hostages





LAHORE A banned Pakistani Islamist political group released 11 police officers almost a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid heavy clashes with security forces, the country’s interior minister said on Monday.

Supporters of the radical Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked a police station near their rallying point and took the police hostage on Sunday. The group is protesting the arrest of their leader, Saad Rizvi, and is pressuring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to immediately expel the envoy from France for publishing controversial cartoons.

Initially, police said protesting Islamists held five police officers hostage.

But in a video message, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Rizvi supporters actually took 11 police officers hostage. They were released after an initial round of fruitful talks with the government, which released a photo showing the police had been tortured.

A d

In a televised speech on Monday, Khan vowed that he would campaign with the help of other Muslim countries to stop the publication of blasphemous content against Islam in the future. Still, he said it was unfortunate that political and religious parties were exploiting Islam at the expense of their own country. The West, he predicted, would not mind the Pakistanis continuing to fight.

The tension stems from comments made last year by the French leader when he tried to defend the publication of caricatures of the prophet of Islam by a satirical newspaper, drawing condemnation from the Muslim world.

Ahmad said that since last Monday, protesters have blocked roads and highways in 192 locations, but security forces have wiped out their 191 sit-ins in recent days. He hopes that the latest troubling point in Lahore, where Rizvi supporters still rally, will be cleared as talks between Rizvi’s representatives and the Punjabi government continue.

A d

Ahmad’s comments came hours after police and paramilitary troops threw batons, fired tear gas and used guns to quell protesters, killing three Islamists and injuring dozens more. Authorities say they responded to the attack by Rizvi supporters on the police station and the capture of 11 police officers, including Deputy Superintendent Umar Farooq Baluch.

When the hostages were released, the government released a group photo of the former captives with bandages on their heads, hands or arms. According to police, the kidnapped policemen were tortured by Rizvi’s men.

Angered by the operation of the security forces against Rizvi’s supporters, the country’s religious political parties have announced a nationwide strike, asking carriers to stay off the roads and urging businessmen to keep markets closed on Monday. The call elicited a partial response, but businesses were closed in Lahore and Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, and elsewhere.

A d

Tensions have been high in Pakistan since last week, when Rizvi supporters crippled normal life in various parts of the country by blocking highways, in clashes with police that left four officers dead. So far, at least six protesters have also died, prompting the government to order the media not to give any coverage to the banned Rizvi party.

Journalists’ representatives denounced government censorship of media coverage.

Rizvi was arrested a day after asking the government to honor what he said was a pledge he made in February to his party to expel by April 20 the French envoy for publication in France of representations of the prophet of Islam.

The Rizvis party said the government had agreed to a deal under which it would expel the French ambassador by April 20. Instead, the government arrested their leader before the deadline. The government has said it is only committed to discussing the issue in parliament.

A d

Rizvi’s party supports the country’s controversial blasphemy laws and has a history of violent rallies to influence the government. He has denounced French President Emmanuel Macron since October last year, saying he tried to defend the Prophet Muhammad cartoons as free speech. Macrons’ comments came after a young Muslim beheaded a French schoolteacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

The images were republished by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial into the 2015 deadly attack on the publication of the original cartoons. This angered many Muslims in Pakistan and elsewhere who think these representations are blasphemous.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos