Tencents Ma tosses billions in aid as antitrust scrutiny grows





Ma Huateng. Photographer: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg Photographer: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg Tencent Holdings Ltd. founder Pony Ma pledged $ 7.7 billion to cure societal ailments and lift China’s countryside out of poverty, echoing Xi Jinping’s priorities as Beijing tightens its grip on the internet giants. The billionaire CEO on Monday pledged to set aside 50 billion yuan for a program of “sustainable social values”, in what would be one of the largest corporate charitable initiatives in China. Tencent has vowed to tackle a plethora of issues ranging from renewable energy and science education to healthcare and rural revitalization – a centerpiece of Xi’s comprehensive policy framework. The gaming and social media giant intends to consolidate its existing foundation and philanthropic activity into a new unit to oversee the initiative, which also encompasses carbon neutrality, the provision of food, water and water. energy, and public welfare in general. The program coincides with a period of in-depth examination of the growing power and influence of China’s largest companies, from Tencent to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which was fined $ 2.8 billion for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market. Regulators are now He’s said to be eyeing Tencent, China’s largest publisher of games and content for more than a billion people on WeChat. Last week, the Shenzhen-based company pledged to comply with antitrust laws and eradicate monopoly practices. “Tencent must continue to meet the ever-changing needs of the public and the times, in order to grow and prosper with society as a whole,” Ma said in a note to employees posted online. Tencent’s earmarked budget could rank among largest corporate philanthropic initiatives in the world – total US charitable giving from individuals, nonprofits and corporations surpassed 449 billion dollars in 2019, according to the Giving USA foundation. Chinese society only has closed one of the largest Asian dollar bond deals of the year and had about $ 23 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of December. Companies around the world have stepped up philanthropy and so-called ESG or environmental, social and governance efforts in recent years, in part because investors are paying more attention to this area. China itself has launched environmental clean-up campaigns, worried about toll pollution, could weigh on the economy as well as on its inhabitants. Ahead of an annual senior officials meeting this year, Ma conducted research on low-carbon industries and submitted a proposal to lawmakers regarding carbon neutrality for tech companies. Read more: Jack Ma’s double hit marks the end of China Tech’s golden age Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

