Vaccination of artisans, the creative economy sector should come back to life





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The government has started to vaccinate artisans and designers. Those made up of creative people in the fields of music, film, traditional arts and local cultural figures participated to receive an injection dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. After having vaccinated 126 people on Saturday (17/4), today, more than 500 artisans and creators have again been vaccinated. “Alhamdulillah, with artists, cultural observers, musicians, theater, traditional arts, all gather here to get vaccinated. We hope they will all be protected and not exposed to Covid so that they can conduct business as usual, ”he said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) observes the implementation of vaccinations for more than 500 humanists and artists in Jabodetabek, Monday (19/4/2021). Artists and cultural observers who participated in this series of activities included Cak Lontong, Bimbim Slank, Widi Mulia Sunarya, Ayu Utami, Polo Srimulat, Hanafi, Edo Kondologit, Hartarti, Nicholas Saputra, Nia Dinata, Armand Maulana, Arya Saloka, Surya Saputra, Soleh Solihun and Andi Rif. At the same time, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, who was also present at the event, said that the creative economy sector is a major contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP) of indonesia. The current achievements of Indonesia’s creative economy sector also contribute to the GDP of the world’s third largest economy. “We hope that the Rupestrian’s 1,100 trillion contribution to the creative economy sector will at least be preserved, and that there will be an opportunity and an opportunity to recover and recover.” We are therefore the third largest contributor to GDP in the world after America and Korea. ,” he said. It is hoped that the mass vaccination carried out for the cultural observers and artists who are one of the driving forces of the sector will generate enthusiasm and motivation to fight together and rise up in the midst of this pandemic. “We must fight the pandemic together and by focusing on vaccination, 3M and 3T, we can reduce the number of transmissions of Covid-19. If this pandemic is under control, we can recover, so the creative economy sector will also grow soon, ”he said. Sandiaga.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos