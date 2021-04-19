Boris Johnson cancels trip to India amid fears over Covid variant and spike in cases





Photographer: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images Photographer: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his visit to India amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country and the emergence of a new variant that scientists fear will prove to be partially resistant to vaccines. Johnson was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, but announced on Monday that the trip was no longer going “in light of the current coronavirus situation.” The cases hit a record in India during the weekend. The Prime Minister had faced mounting pressure to both cancel the trip and put India on the UK’s travel ban list, after health officials confirmed last week that Britain had 77 cases of a new variant identified for the first time in the country. Decision to add India to so-called red list expected on Monday, Times Radio reported. Johnson said in a shared aired interview that it was until the UK Health Security Agency must decide whether or not to add India to the list, which would mean travelers from India will be refused entry unless they are UK nationals – in which case they should be quarantined for 10 days in a government approved hotel. ‘Sensitive’ “Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that very unfortunately I will not be able to continue the journey,” Johnson said. “I think it’s only wise to postpone, given what happened in India, the shape of the pandemic there.” Researchers are still studying the degree of transmissibility of the variant, as well as its ability to evade vaccines, Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the National Health Service’s testing and tracing program, told the BBC on Sunday. Officials still call it a “variant under investigation” rather than a “source of concern,” and surge tests are underway to try to contain its spread. There is a new variant of the virus in India. How worried should we be? “In light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to visit India next week,” the British and Indian governments said on Monday in a joint statement via email. “Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future UK-India partnership. They will stay in regular contact beyond that, and look forward to meeting in person later this year, ”they said. As Johnson’s predecessor, former Prime Minister David Cameron, pursued a strategy of strengthening trade relations with India and China, relations with Beijing have deteriorated in recent months – placing diplomacy with New Delhi at the heart. British projects. Johnson told broadcasters: “The UK-India relationship is vitally important and I’ll be speaking to Narendra Modi on Monday, we’ll try to do whatever we can, virtually.” He also said he hoped Modi would attend the Group of Seven summit of world leaders in the UK in June. (Updates with Johnson’s comments from the fourth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

