Modi’s government was blinded by praise for the success of the first wave as Corona waited to strike

IIf you’re also wondering, like me, what brought this frightening second wave of Covid infections to India, I have a word for you. Complacency. Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have become complacent and returned to what they do best: campaign rallies and winning states.

But what brought about this complacency? Modi was blinded by the applause.

We all know how much Modi loves praise from all over the world. He wears it like a halo wherever he goes, he wants to convince voters that he, not India, is the real one guru vishwa. He does this by hugging world leaders and walking the beach with them for asamundar pe charchaphoto-op. So when The Washington Post, BBC, NPR, Al Jazeera and Fortune started writing articles about how India had succeeded in reducing infections, dazzling experts and defying scientists’ end-of-the-world day predictions, this made Modi swell with pride. He took it to the next level. He has become the world’s vaccine donor. This was the false confidence the government fell into.

Worse yet, it was the time when many countries were reporting a new variant and a second wave. We should have prepared then. We knew it could happen to us. But we had elections to win. And that too elections in seven phases in a single state.

Thus, we continued to deny that the new variant had arrived in India, and that there was even a possibility of an “Indian” variant.

The election and a rallying virus

Whether no one saw it coming or whether no one wanted to see it coming to India will always be the question of this century. But the sheer blindness shown by the government and the people to it is truly tragic. What is also tragic is the response to this second wave, as everyday cases constantly cross the two lakh mark. Compare that with a strict locking while India had just over 500 cases.

In January 2021, India began to fight for success defeat the virus under PM Narendra Modis able to make decisions. But people did not die less because governments (state or central) managed to save them thanks to their strong health care infrastructure. India has surprisingly shown a low death rate (death rate) of around 1.5 percent. the Indian immune system just better fought the virus. And therefore the people survived. Epidemiologists around the world were discussing it.

India’s indulgence was so horrible. The Election Commission decided to hold the West Bengal assembly polls in April, which saw massive political campaigns with large crowds at the hair-raising rallies of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Naddas. Ruffle the hair, as hundreds of people attended them without a mask and no sign of social distancing. It seemed Covid never hit India. What else?

Our Prime Minister and our Minister of the Interior have set an example by not wearing masks. Not to mention the Mamata Banerjees gatherings here will be considered my prejudice. But the fight against Covid has been with the Center since day one. The vaccine distribution is done with the Center from day one. The decision for a nationwide lockdown has been taken by the Center since day one. And although health is a matter of state, the Center has spearheaded the fight. The fight against the pandemic could not have been more centralized. This is why the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior have drawn attention for not complying with the Covid protocols.

This centralized approach has led to constant clashes with states, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi accusing the Center of not providing enough vaccines. In response, the Modi government accused these non-BJP-led states of playing politics.

Indias anti-climax

The Indians greatly fought the battle against Covid seems to have a counter-climax. We, the government and the public, have brought it upon ourselves, behaving like complete fools despite seeing Europe, Brazil and the United States, countries that have faced multiple waves. We also ignored warnings from epidemiologists who insisted India would see a deadly second wave of Covid.

The government authorized the Kumbh Mela and the media painted a cheerful picture of it. Then the government allowed massive rallies instead of discussing the dangers of doing so. And news channels continued to crunch the numbers, claiming winners through exit polls. Everyone forgot about Covid. Now Covid has given everyone a tight slap. For many people, he took photos of burning pyres emerging from different parts of India only to realize that the pandemic was not over yet. An image of a Lucknow Crematorium went viral. The authorities, instead of tackling the Covid onslaught, decided to hide everything by fencing the place.

India is now the second most affected Covid country in the world. But they were supposed to forget everything and do Pareeksha pe Charcha. We are just trying to wish the coronavirus is gone, as if it has been eradicated from India. The logic that our leaders give if we defeated it the first time, we can defeat it again.

But what they refuse to look at is that India is now seeing multiple strains, be it the UK or the South African mutant. There is also a new double mutation circulating in India. The second Covid wave is not like the first. Because those who have built immunity, either due to a previous infection or through vaccination, can still be infected with the new strains.

Everything is not going well. And behaving like all is well will earn us nothing but a tragedy that may well have been avoided through decisive planning and decentralization of Covid policies.

The author is a political observer and a writer. Opinions are personal.

Edited by Anurag Chaubey

