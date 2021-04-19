PM ensures voice is heard against Islamophobia with help from other Muslim countries – Pakistan





Posted on April 19, 2021 12:07 pm

We must speak out against Islamophobia with the help of other Muslim countries: PM

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he had launched an international campaign to put a permanent end to blasphemous acts in the Western world.

While addressing a ceremony after inaugurating Margalla Avenue on the Islamabad-Margalla highway, the prime minister said his aim was to bring together heads of state of Muslim countries and present a strong case of the Muslim Ummah on the issue of Islamophobic incidents.

He said that we had already highlighted the issue in the United Nations and European Union forums. He was convinced that his campaign will bring about a change. He said the blasphemous acts against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen hurt the feelings of Muslims.

The Prime Minister said that this country is carved out of the name of Islam and its people love and worship their religion and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim a Nabiyeen the most.

The pemier said that the looting of our properties and infrastructure due to blasphemous acts only hurt our own people and the country.

Regarding the Margalla Highway project, the Prime Minister said that considering the increase in the population of the federal capital, there is a need to develop more road infrastructure projects in Islamabad.

He assured that environmental protection will be fully taken care of during the execution of these projects. He said it was the first government to give serious and priority attention to the issue of climate change.

Imran Khan said the highway project will not only protect the Margalla Hills National Park, but also promote tourism by ensuring easy access to Galiyat like scenic spots.

Previously, Senator Faisal Javed in a tweet said that Margalla Avenue will connect M-1 with Murree Road and as part of the first phase it will connect GT Road with E-10 and Constitution Avenue.

Faisal Javed said the project was part of the Islamabad master plan prepared in 1960 but could not yet be built.

He said the Capital Development Authority is starting work on the project.

