Chinese President Xi Jinping to deliver speech at Boao Forum in East Asia





BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the annual Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday, April 20, and his video speech will address the risks and challenges facing the world, as well as his country’s proposed solutions for overcome them. Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered this week in the tropical island province of Hainan for the forum, with discussions encompassing topics such as digital currencies, carbon neutrality and the economic outlook for a post world. -pandemic. Billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum, the event kicked off Sunday and is expected to run through Wednesday. On the first day of the conference, a senior Chinese central bank official said the nation’s goal of internationalizing its currency was not to replace the U.S. dollar and that efforts to create a digital yuan were intended for home use. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin gave a taste of what Xi will discuss during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday. Xi’s keynote address will address the risks and challenges facing the world, and the solutions China can offer to promote development and prosperity, the spokesperson said. “It reflects the world’s aspiration to face change and strengthen global governance,” Wang said. “China hopes that all sides will have a full discussion and make plans for better development and to create a better future for Asia and the world.” Mr. Wang declined to identify the second senior official who state media said would attend the forum in person, saying the ministry would release information in due course. The Boao Forum is the first major offline event in China this year, with over 2,000 people in attendance.







